Women's Basketball: No. 19 TCU Beats Idaho State 86-46
No. 19 TCU dominated Idaho State 86-46 at home on Sunday to move to 6-0 on the season.
This is the third time in the 48-year program history that the Frogs have started with six straight wins.
Backcourt Ballin'
The backcourt of Hailey Van Lith and Madison Conner continue to flourish.
Hailey Van Lith had 27 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block.
Madison Conner totaled 17 points on 5-7 3FG with four assists and three rebounds.
This duo has proven time and time again that they are one of the most lethal backcourts in the nation. If they continue to perform like this, it will be tough to stop the Frogs.
1,000 for Sedona
Sedona Prince reached 1,000 career points in the game Sunday, a massive milestone for the TCU center.
Prince had 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal against Idaho State.
Even with an injury-filled career with Texas, Oregon, and the Horned Frogs, this is an extremely impressive milestone for one of the best centers in the country.
This is the second consecutive game a TCU player has hit a notable point milestone. Hailey Van Lith hit 2,000 career points when the Frogs played NC State.
Prepping for the Feast
TCU's next few games will be a gauntlet.
The Frogs will travel next to the Cayman Islands during Feast Week with a clash against No. 6 Notre Dame on Friday and South Florida on the following day.
They will then come back to host Florida Atlantic on Wednesday, December 4 and No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, December 8.
It has been an amazing start for Mark Campbell's team, but these next four games coming up will tell a lot about how good this team really can be.
Postgame Pressers
Hailey Van Lith and Madison Conner
Mark Campbell
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.