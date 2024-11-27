Women's Basketball Poll Watching Week 4: TCU Moves Up to No. 17
After starting the season 6-0 for the second consecutive season, the TCU Women's Basketball team jumped two spots to No. 17 in the AP Top 25 (up two spots) and to No. 21 in the Coaches Poll (up three spots).
The Frogs are ranked in November for the second week. They had not been ranked in November in 14 years. Last week, when they hit No. 19, it was the highest ranking since 2008.
The road ahead, though, is not easy. Last week, they beat then-No. 13 NC State 76-73. Their next opponent is No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cayman Islands Classic. And in less than two weeks, they will play defending National Champions and current No. 4 South Carolina at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
Last week, then-No. 5 UCLA beat then-No. 1 South Carolina. As a result in the Week 4 polls, South Carolina dropped to No. 4 in the AP Top 25, and UCLA jumped into the top spot.
Big 12 Teams Ranked in Week 4 Polls
The Big 12 has four teams inside the top 17 of this week’s AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll, tied for the second most nationally. The league has five teams in the Coaches Poll Top 25.
- Kansas State (5-0) - No. 9 in the AP Top 25 and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll
- West Virginia (6-0) - No. 12 in the AP Top 25 and No. 10 in the Coaches Poll
- Iowa State (5-1) - No. 15 in both polls
- TCU (6-0) - No. 17 in the AP Top 25 and No. 21 in the Coaches Poll
- Baylor (5-2) - Receiving votes in the AP Top 25 and No. 22 in the Coaches Poll
AP Top 25 - Week 4
- UCLA (5-0), up 4
- UConn (4-0), no change
- Notre Dame (5-0), up 3
- South Carolina (5-1), down 3
- Texas (4-0), down 1
- USC (4-1), down 3
- LSU (6-0), no change
- Oklahoma (5-0), up 1
- Kansas State (5-0), up 1
- Maryland (6-0), up 1
- Ohio State (5-0), up 1
- West Virginia (6-0), up 1
- Duke (5-1), up 1
- Kentucky (5-0), up 1
- Iowa State (5-1), down 7
- North Carolina (5-1), no change
- TCU (6-0), up 2
- Ole Miss (3-1), down 1
- Illinois (5-0), up 3
- NC State (3-2), no change
- Oregon (6-0), up 2
- Iowa (6-0), up 4
- Alabama (6-0), up 1
- Louisville (4-2), up 1
- Nebraska (5-1), down 4
Dropped from the rankings - Baylor (#18)
Other Big 12 Schools receiving votes - Baylor (#28)
Bold Teams = Big 12 Conference Teams
Coaches Poll - Week 4
- UConn (4-0), up 1
- UCLA (5-0), up 4
- Notre Dame (5-0), up 2
- Texas (4-0), no change
- South Carolina (5-1), down 4
- USC (4-1), down 3
- LSU (6-0), no change
- Oklahoma (5-0), up 1
- Ohio State (50-), up 2
- West Virginia (6-0), up 2
- Maryland (6-0), up 2
- Kansas State (5-0), down 2
- Duke (5-1), up 1
- North Carolina (5-1), up 1
- Iowa State (5-1), down 7
- Kentucky (5-0), up 1
- NC State (3-2), up 1
- Ole Miss (3-1), up 2
- Illinois (5-0), up 4
- Alabama (6-0), up 1
- TCU (6-0), up 3
- Baylor (5-2), down 5
- Louisville (4-2), down 1
- Iowa (6-0), up 2
- Nebraska (5-1), down 6
Dropped from the rankings - Oregon (#25)
Bold Teams = Big 12 Conference Teams
