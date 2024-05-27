Women's Basketball: TCU Adds Two More Transfers
TCU has added two more transfers to Mark Campbell's team. Both are frontcourt players that will help on the interior.
Deasia Merrill and Natalie Mazurek are the newest Horned Frogs to add to an already stacked roster.
Deasia Merrill is a 6-foot-1 forward that comes from Georgia State. She started 63 games over her four seasons with the Panthers.
Merrill is both a great scorer and rebounder. She shot at least 50 percent from the field in her last two seasons.
Natalie Mazurek joins the Frogs from South Dakota. The 6-foot-2 center appeared in 84 games over her career, while her 2022-23 season was taken away by a season-ending injury.
Mazurek can stretch the floor from the center position. She shot 37.8 percent from three last season, ranking 15th nationally among players 6-2 or taller.
Both of these signings add depth to the Frogs frontcourt, joining an already stacked group. They will help support the group of Sedona Prince, Aaliyah Roberson and DaiJa Turner inside.
This is now makes six transfers Campbell and staff have added this offseason:
G Hailey Van Lith
G Maddie Scherr
G Taylor Bigby
G Donovyn Hunter
F Deasia Merrill
C Natalie Mazurek
This is undoubtedly one of the best transfer classes and rosters in the nation. Expect big things from TCU women's hoops next season.
