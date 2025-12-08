TCU Beats North Texas In Gritty Win
In this story:
The Frogs got a bounce-back win Sunday. The Frogs got a comeback win to beat North Texas 65-55 to advance to 6-3 on the season.
It was not pretty at all for TCU, however, especially in the first half. The Mean Green held a 37-31 lead as both teams headed into halftime.
The Frogs shot just 38.5 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes and 12.5 percent from three. These struggles, paired with the fact that UNT shot 54.2 percent from the field and 40 percent from long range, things needed to change.
Whatever Jamie Dixon told his team at halftime worked because TCU came out as a whole new team in the final 20 minutes. The Frogs outscored the Mean Green 34 to 18 in the second half, on their way to a 10-point win.
Xavier Edmonds led the Frogs in scoring in this one, scoring a career high 16 points to go with eight rebounds. Ever since Malick Diallo was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL, Edmonds has had to be put in the starting center role, and this is the best he has looked doing so.
David Punch continued his stellar start to his sophomore season. The 6-foot-7 big had his first career double-double Sunday with 12 points and 12 rebounds to go with four steals and two blocks on the defensive end.
Tanner Toolson was the only other Frog in double figures. The Utah Valley transfer dropped in 10 points off the bench, giving much-needed juice for the Frog offense.
Overall, the main stat Coach Dixon would like to see is the rebounding differential. The Frogs out rebounded North Texas 38-25 in this one, remaining undefeated on the season when doing so.
UNT was the finale of a really difficult six-game stretch for TCU, ending in a positive way. Especially coming off a quick turnaround from the Notre Dame loss Friday, this Horned Frog team should feel pretty decent about going 4-2 in their last six contests.
Dixon mentioned postgame that TCU is probably a "bubble team" right now, given how their non-conference season has unfolded. Overall, if they take care of business, the Horned Frogs should be very much in play for an NCAA Tournament bid entering conference play.
The Frogs will now have a week off from games with finals week on the horizon. They will need to take care of business at home against the next four non-conference opponents TCU will be favored in before Big 12 play starts.
Postgame Press Conferences - TCU vs. UNT
TCU Head Coach Jamie Dixon
TCU Players Xavier Edmonds, David Punch, and Tanner Toolson
Recommended Articles
Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.Follow girimontenicky