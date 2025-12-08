TCU Beats North Texas In Gritty Win

The Frogs got a bounce-back win Sunday. The Frogs got a comeback win to beat North Texas 65-55 to advance to 6-3 on the season.

It was not pretty at all for TCU, however, especially in the first half. The Mean Green held a 37-31 lead as both teams headed into halftime.

The Frogs shot just 38.5 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes and 12.5 percent from three. These struggles, paired with the fact that UNT shot 54.2 percent from the field and 40 percent from long range, things needed to change.

Whatever Jamie Dixon told his team at halftime worked because TCU came out as a whole new team in the final 20 minutes. The Frogs outscored the Mean Green 34 to 18 in the second half, on their way to a 10-point win.

Xavier Edmonds led the Frogs in scoring in this one, scoring a career high 16 points to go with eight rebounds. Ever since Malick Diallo was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL, Edmonds has had to be put in the starting center role, and this is the best he has looked doing so.

Xavier Edmonds in TCU’s win over UNT:



16 PTS (career high)

8 REB

1 AST

1 STL

7-9 FG (career high)

1-1 3PT



Best game as a Frog pic.twitter.com/l8ynWZrvIO — Nick Girimonte (@GirimonteNicky) December 8, 2025

David Punch continued his stellar start to his sophomore season. The 6-foot-7 big had his first career double-double Sunday with 12 points and 12 rebounds to go with four steals and two blocks on the defensive end.

Tanner Toolson was the only other Frog in double figures. The Utah Valley transfer dropped in 10 points off the bench, giving much-needed juice for the Frog offense.

Overall, the main stat Coach Dixon would like to see is the rebounding differential. The Frogs out rebounded North Texas 38-25 in this one, remaining undefeated on the season when doing so.

UNT was the finale of a really difficult six-game stretch for TCU, ending in a positive way. Especially coming off a quick turnaround from the Notre Dame loss Friday, this Horned Frog team should feel pretty decent about going 4-2 in their last six contests.

TCU went 4-2 in this stretch, pretty good. https://t.co/nOauE4Nket — Nick Girimonte (@GirimonteNicky) December 8, 2025

Dixon mentioned postgame that TCU is probably a "bubble team" right now, given how their non-conference season has unfolded. Overall, if they take care of business, the Horned Frogs should be very much in play for an NCAA Tournament bid entering conference play.

The Frogs will now have a week off from games with finals week on the horizon. They will need to take care of business at home against the next four non-conference opponents TCU will be favored in before Big 12 play starts.

Postgame Press Conferences - TCU vs. UNT

TCU Head Coach Jamie Dixon

TCU Players Xavier Edmonds, David Punch, and Tanner Toolson

