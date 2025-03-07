Women's Basketball: TCU Advances to Big 12 Tournament Semifinal
On Friday, the #1 seed TCU Horned Frogs took on the #9 seed Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament. The Buffaloes gave the Frogs all they could handle as TCU survived in the semi-finals winning 69-62. It took a quality 2nd half effort by the Frogs to seal the win.
TCU vs Colorado Recap
TCU started off slow to begin the game as the Horned Frogs trailed 17-13 after the 1st quarter. Jade Masagoya led the scoring for the Buffaloes with 8 points while Donovyn Hunter led the Frogs with 5 points for TCU. After the 1st quarter, Mark Campbell's squad returned to their regular season form outscoring the Buffaloes 23-15 in the 2nd quarter to end the first half.
It was in the 3rd quarter that the game turned defensive as the Horned Frogs only scored 16 points in the quarter. While the TCU offense did slow down, the defense stepped up as TCU doubled Colorado's scoring in the 3rd quarter with the Buffaloes only scoring 8 points.
As the 4th quarter began, Colorado began to close the gap as Masagoya and Kennedy Sanders began to heat up for the Buffaloes as they combined for 15 points in the 4th quarter to make things interesting. The Buffaloes got within 3 points with 46 seconds remaining, but a Sedona Prince jumper with 20 seconds left put the game out of reach for a Horned Frogs win.
Masagoya led the scoring for the Buffaloes with 22 points and 4 rebounds, while Sanders scored 11 off the bench.
For the Horned Frogs it was vintage Hailey Van Lith all game as she led the team with 24 points, followed by Prince with 18 and Hunter, tying her career high in points, with 13 points. Hunter played a season high 38 minutes in the win along with 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block.
West Virginia Preview
TCU will take on #4 seed West Virginia on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. for a chance to compete for a Big 12 tournament title on Sunday, March 9th. Last time the two teams met, TCU handled business in Schollmaier Arena as they defeated the Mountaineers 71-50.
JJ Quinerly led the scoring for West Virginia last time the two teams met with 13 points, followed closely by Jordan Harrison with 11 points.
The Mountaineers boast a 24-6 record on the season with a 13-5 conference record. Mark Kellogg and his squad currently are on a 3-game win streak with their most recent win coming against #20 Kansas State in a 73-69 thriller, caused by an outscoring of the Wildcats 17 to 11 in the 4th quarter.
JJ Quinerly leads West Virginia's offense on the season with over 20 points a game (20.5). Not only can she score in traffic, but the senior guard does it all as she averages around 3 rebounds, assists, and steals in each game.
Kyah Watson has also had success this season as she leads the team in rebounds, steals, and blocks per game. While she averages only 6 points this season, she is a major focal point of the defense for the Mountaineers. In TCU's 71-50 win last time the two teams met, Watson was held scoreless for the first time in the 2024-25 season. TCU will look to continue that dominance when they face off tomorrow on Saturday.
