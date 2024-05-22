TCU Baseball Stymies West Virginia in Game One of Big 12 Tournament
Behind strong pitching from Caedmon Parker and Braeden Sloan, TCU took down West Virginia 5-2 in their opening game of the Big 12 Tournament at Globe Life Field.
After Brody Green tripled in the top of the third, Chase Brunson did his job hitting to the right side to bring home the game's first run. The Frogs kept applying the pressure in the fourth as they loaded the bases up for Karson Bowen. After a lengthy at-bat, the sophomore drew a walk to make it 2-0.
TCU had the bases loaded again in the fifth, and while Kurtis Byrne grounded into a double play, the Horned Frogs added another run to give them a 3-0 advantage. West Virginia fought back in the bottom of the fifth courtesy of a two-run shot from Logan Sauve to cut the deficit to one.
A two-out single from Chase Brunson in the sixth and a solo shot from Green in the ninth gave TCU some much-needed insurance runs. Green was the big contributor on offense as he went 2-4 with a triple and a home run. The junior also made some nice plays on defense, playing second and third.
However, the big story was the pitching. Parker was terrific going five innings,, giving up two hits and two earned runs and striking out a career-high seven batters. Sloan was even better in relief, throwing four scoreless innings with six strikeouts. In a tournament with ten teams and lots of games to play, only having to use two arms in the first game is a massive advantage for TCU.
The Frogs will be back in action Wednesday afternoon as they take on the one-seed Oklahoma Sooners. TCU was swept by the Sooners back in March, as the pitching struggled all weekend. However, this team has been playing much better baseball, and they will have their ace, Payton Tolle, on the mound. He threw six innings, giving up two runs with 10 punchouts in his last outing against OU. The first pitch is set for 12:30.
