Big 12 College Football Team Preview 2024: Iowa State Cyclones
In the wake of an NCAA investigation into Iowa State football players for alleged gambling, the Cyclones were in trouble. Multiple starters, including their QB, were suspended indefinitely in July, pending the investigation. The major shakeup so close to the season was a brutal blow. Iowa State was dead to rights.
Or, so they were supposed to be.
Instead, the Cyclones completed a 7-6 season and found themselves in a bowl game. By all accounts, the season was a success, especially when dealt the hand they were. This year, Matt Campbell looks to build off last year's success and get Iowa State back in the national conversation. But now that the secret's out, can the Cyclones actually improve on last year?
Iowa State Cyclones Football History
For being a team founded in 1895, Iowa State doesn't have much on its ledger. They appeared in the AP Poll just once between the poll's founding (1936) and 1975. Even moderate success in the 1970s resulted in Iowa State finishing the season ranked once. Just three times ever have the Cyclones finished the year ranked, most recently in a COVID-altered year (2020).
Current coach Matt Campbell has led Iowa State to more success than it's ever seen in its history. He finished ranked inside the CFP poll twice in eight years and led the Cyclones to six bowls – equal to the previous 13 seasons combined. This season marks Campbell's ninth in Ames, making him the second-most tenured ISU coach ever; two more seasons earns him the title.
The current record holder, Clay Stapleton (1958-1967) endured six losing seasons in his 10 years.
Despite the lack of wins, Iowa State was a founding member of the Big 12 (Big 6, 7, & 8), kicking things off in 1928. Prior to that, the Cyclones played in the Missouri Valley Conference (then known as the MVIAA) and its first 10 years as an independent.
2023: Shock and Awe
Turns out, this Rocco Becht kid is pretty good. The true freshman was thrust into a starting role and threw for over 3,100 yards and 23 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. The receiving corps emerged as a real threat, led by Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins. A porous offensive line, though, led to a lot of negative plays and a stagnant rushing game.
That is, until Abu Sama III arrived on the scene. Also a true freshman, Sama didn't get much play until Iowa State's last game, Farmageddon against rival Kansas State. In a blinding snowstorm, the freshman rumbled to an absurd 273 yards and three touchdowns on just 16 carries. A few weeks prior, Sama picked up 110 yards on the ground against BYU. Those two games accounted for 63% of his season yardage.
The Cyclones notched wins over Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and TCU while also inexplicably losing a game to Ohio 10-7. In losses, Iowa State mustered just 15.4 points per game; in wins, 39.7! The season was capped with a 36-36 loss to Memphis in the Liberty Bowl.
Iowa State Cyclones Offense Preview
No team in the nation returns more production than Iowa State. The team was incredibly young last year, starting true freshmen at QB, RB, and right guard. Two other offensive linemen, a receiver, and tight end were true sophomores. So, with no NFL-eligible contributors to speak of, Iowa State essentially runs things back in 2024.
Becht was incredibly impressive given his short time to prep as a starter. Adjusting for drops, Becht completed 72% of his passes. Just 10 throws were deemed "turnover-worthy" by PFF (resulting in eight picks), although Becht was fairly risk-averse, averaging just eight yards downfield on throws.
Sama should get the bulk of the carries behind an offensive line that's much more experienced than last season. Only nine teams blew a blocking assignment more often than Iowa Stateper Dr. Parker Fleming on Twitter (@statsowar), blowing an assignment on nearly every sixth play.
That line returns mostly intact, returning four ISU starters from a season ago and adding seasoned veteran left tackle Jalen Travis from Princeton. James Neal moves inside to guard, a more fitting position after the rising junior allowed 16 QB pressures in 2023. Right tackle Tyler Miller is all-conference material.
Perhaps most exciting is the receiving corps this year. Higgins (983 yards, 6 TDs) and Noel (820, 7) lead the top four receivers in yardage from last year. Late in the cycle, Iowa State added North Dakota State standout Eli Green and Army deep threat Isaiah Alston to the corps. This unit could be one of the Big 12's best and deepest – not crowned lightly.
Iowa State Cyclones Defense Preview
After losing some NFL players, Iowa State's defense expectedly regressed last season. It fell from 19th in points per drive (PPD) allowed to 42nd – still respectable. In five of its seven wins, Iowa State held opponents to less than 20 points per game. However, the Cyclones did surrender 50 points to Oklahoma and 36 in the bowl game to Memphis.
Eight starters from last year's unit return, namely APEX Beau Freyler. An all-everything candidate, Freyler notched a team-best 107 tackles (second-most in the Big 12) and recorded three interceptions. Safety Jeremiah Cooper logged five interceptions, defended 10 total passes, and earned All-American honorable mention. Only three players that totaled 14+ tackles depart.
Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock has been with Campbell all eight years thus far and returns for a ninth. Since 2017, Heacock led Iowa State to an average PPD finish of 24.3 nationally. This year, the Cyclones should return to a fringe top-25 stop unit given its returning talent.
At a minimum, Iowa State rosters three all-conference defenders.
Best Case Scenario For Iowa State
There's a lot of talent on this roster. Campbell has a strong track record at a historically difficult place to win and returns his trusty DC, Heacock. Although star OC Nate Scheelhaase departs, Campbell promoted internally a longtime assistant, Taylor Mouser. This offense should look and operate very similar to the one under Scheelhaase.
Aside from a road date with arch-rival Iowa, the year starts kindly for Iowa State. They host FCS North Dakota, Arkansas State, and Baylor with a road stint at Houston wedged in there. Not only is a 4-1 start possible, it's expected.
Running back the same roster with some improvements like WR Green and OT Travis should yield similar results. Iowa State kicks Oklahoma and Texas from the schedule, after handling both last season, as the two depart for the SEC.
A talented passing attack paired with an explosive running back could be seriously exciting to watch, so long as the now-more-experienced offensive front improves. Should a couple plays bounce their way and the Cyclones be able to pull off at least one upset, we could be looking at an 8-4 Iowa State team come Bowl Season.
Worst Case Scenario For Iowa State
For as much talent as Iowa State does roster, two major roadblocks could derail this whole season. First, the offensive line. That unit has to improve tenfold or we'll see more 10-7 and 20-13 losses out of the Cyclones this year – perhaps more often than they'd like.
The other issue is the schedule. While the first six or so weeks start off soft, things really ramp up after Week 6. Iowa State visits West Virginia – granted, a team they've beaten four of the last five outings – then hosts UCF and Texas Tech, visits Kansas (at a rest disadvantage), and then closes with Cincinnati-Utah-Kansas State.
If Iowa State doesn't find at least five wins in its first 10 games, the Cyclones might not go bowling. Should the 50/50 games not go Iowa State's way, especially after being a known threat from opponents this year, they could be looking at a 5-7 season. Should Campbell lose another Ohio game, that could be 4-8.
The range of outcomes is varied for this team. Talent is abundant on both sides of the football and experience is better than last year. But two enormous variables could make this a very frustrating season for Cyclone fans.
2024 Iowa State Cyclones Schedule
Date
Opponent
Aug. 31
North Dakota (FCS)
Sept. 7
at Iowa
Sept. 14
BYE
Sept. 21
Arkansas State
Sept. 28
at Houston
Oct. 5
Baylor
Oct. 12
at West Virginia
Oct. 19
UCF
Oct. 26
BYE
Nov. 2
Texas Tech
Nov. 9
at Kansas
Nov. 16
Cincinnati
Nov. 23
at Utah
Nov. 30
Kansas State
