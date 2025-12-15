Miles Drops Another Triple-Double, TCU Women's Basketball Flies Past Jacksonville

Olivia Miles posted her second straight triple-double, and Clara Silva recorded her second career double-double as No. 8 TCU women’s basketball (11-0) cruised to an 89-49 victory over Jacksonville (7-2).

Miles notched her eighth career triple-double with 15 points,11 rebounds, and 10 assists in 31 minutes. The graduate guard is now fifth all-time on the NCAA career triple-double list and the first Big 12 player to post a triple-double in consecutive games.

“It’s something you have to set an intention for before the game and really choose to be aggressive on the glass [rebounds]. The glass for me is the hardest thing,” Miles said. “The assists come easy for me, scoring naturally happens in our offense for me … It is pretty difficult, but when I get two, three rebounds in a quarter, its helps ease the stress of it.”

Miles’ first triple-double as a Horned Frog came on Dec. 6 against UTEP. TCU had not played since then due to final exams.

Before Miles recorded the triple-double against UTEP, TCU had three triple-doubles across the program’s 49-year history, with the last one coming in 2011. Miles also extended her NCAA record for consecutive 15-point and five-assist games to start a season to 11.

“‘Liv is such a unique and rare and special talent,” TCU head coach Mark Campbell said. “The way she sees the game, the way she impacts the game, there’s just not many players in the world that have the feel that she does. It’s hard to get a triple-double.”

Campbell coached the NCAA career leader in triple-doubles, Sabrina Ionescu, as an assistant at Oregon. Ionescu, now a guard with the New York Liberty, logged 26 triple-doubles from 2016-20.

Silva, a sophomore center, led all scorers with a career-high 21 points on 10-of-10 shooting and added 10 rebounds to complete the double-double. Silva keyed several scoring runs for TCU in the first half, like netting six of the team’s first eight points.

“The main thing for me today was setting good screens,” Silva said. “We have so many weapons so they can’t guard us all. I was rolling to the basket, and we have amazing guards that just passed me the ball well.”

Forward Marta Suarez hit double-digit scoring with 15 points alongside five rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 25 minutes. Suarez fouled out with 2:55 left in the game.

Guard Mychal White paced Jacksonville with 17 points, 13 of which came from the free throw line. TCU held Jacksonville to 21.1% shooting (12-of-57) for the game and allowed just nine points in the third quarter. The Horned Frogs held an opponent under 50 points for the sixth time this season and below 40% shooting for the 11th time.

TCU struggled to break away from Jacksonville in the first half. The Horned Frogs raced out to a 9-2 lead before the Dolphins tied the game at 11-11 with 1:10 left in the opening quarter. Suarez then hit TCU’s first 3-pointer of the game, and another scoring outburst from Silva spanning the first and second quarters helped TCU take a 21-14 lead.

“To be elite and to play at the highest level, we need a true post presence and a scoring threat,” Campbell said. “Silva and [center Kennedy] Basham, I’m so proud of those two. I think that’s their best game as a duo so far this season.”

Basham scored nine points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked four shots.

Jacksonville closed the first half on a 9-2 run. Silva scored TCU’s lone bucket with 42 seconds left to snap a two-minute scoring drought and put the team up 33-26 at halftime.

A 17-2 scoring run to open the second half put the Horned Frogs up 50-28 and ended the Dolphins’ hopes of a comeback bid. TCU finished with 23 assists on 35 made shots and shot 47.9% (35-of-73) from the field, including 34% (12-of-35) from 3.

“Our team kind of went through the motions that first 20 minutes and flipped the switch in the second half and really exploded,” Campbell said. “Think we scored 56 in the second half and had great energy on the defensive end and really got going.”

TCU has now won 32 consecutive home games, tied with No. 2 Texas for the best home winning streak in college basketball.

Up Next

The Horned Frogs have one more home nonconference game before Big 12 Conference play begins. TCU will face Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 6:30 p.m.

