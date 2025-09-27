TCU vs Arizona State Halftime Update
The first Big 12 game of 2025 for TCU got underway in Tempe as the 24th ranked Horned Frogs go to battle with Arizona State. The Frogs came in with a 3-0 record coming off a win versus rival SMU while ASU holds a 3-1 record with a 27-24 win over Baylor. So far, it's been a game of runs as TCU leads ASU 17-14.
1st Quarter
The Sun Devils received the opening kickoff and picked up a first down before punting away. There was a review on a fumble caused by Bud Clark but the call was overturned. A sack on second down derailed TCU's opening drive.
On Arizona State's second drive, Arizona State converted on a pair of third downs with Sam Leavitt's legs until Kaleb Elarms-Orr sacked the elusive QB to set TCU up nicely. Josh Hoover and the offense took advantage.
On third and 10, Hoover lofted a perfect pass to Jordan Dwyer for 19 yards. A few plays later, Trent Battle ran through the left side for a 13-yard touchdown. Dwyer and Battle accounted for all of TCU's yards as the Frogs went up 7-0.
2nd Quarter
Raleek Brown picked up big chunks for the Sun Devils but the drive was almost spoiled. Leavitt overthrew his receiver but Bud Clark dropped an easy interception. On the next play, Elarms-Orr sacked Leavitt for the second time and ASU missed the 46-yard field goal.
On the Frogs' next drive, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles dug into his bag of tricks with back-to-back trick plays. The second play was a 17-yard pass thrown by wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV to Dozie Ezukanma.
While the Frogs got backed up on a face mask penalty, it didn't matter as Hoover found DJ Rogers for a 39-yard gain. That would set up a touchdown run for Jeremy Payne to make it 14-0.
A major standout in the first half was the effort of Andy Avalos' defense. The Frogs were flying over the field and on fourth and two, Brown was stuffed by Markis Deal. A field goal from Nate McCashland extended the TCU lead to 17-0.
The Sun Devils offense finally came to life and it was thanks to their elite wide out Jordyn Tyson. On a critical third down, Leavitt threw a deep ball and hit Tyson in stride for a 57-yard score that ASU desperately needed to make it 17-7.
After ASU finally shut down TCU's offense, they marched down the field again and Leavitt single handedly got the Sun Devils in the end zone. After a 24-yard scramble, he ran it in from eight yards out and in a blink of an eye it was 17-14.
Hoover and the offense had two minutes to respond but only used 25 seconds off the clock. After Arizona State got set up in field goal range, the TCU defense came up with a huge turnover. Devean Deal strip sacked Leavitt and Jamel Johnson recovered it.
The Horned Frogs will receive the second half kickoff with the lead.
Top Players in the 1st Half
TCU
Arizona State
Josh Hoover: 9-14, 109 yards
Sam Leavitt: 12-17, 151 yards, 2 total TDs
Jeremy Payne: 4 carries, 22 yards, 1 TD
Raleek Brown: 7 carries, 52 yards
Jordan Dwyer: 2 catches, 31 yards
Jordyn Tyson: 4 catches, 93 yards, 1 TD