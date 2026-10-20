Big 12 Football Power Rankings Entering Week 8 as TCU Climbs After Baylor Win

The Big 12 delivered a weekend filled with rivalry wins, close finishes and results that reshaped the conference race.

BYU strengthened its national standing by beating Notre Dame, Texas Tech rolled past Arizona State, and Utah survived a challenge at Colorado. All three remain undefeated as the season reaches its midpoint.

Further down the rankings, TCU earned its first conference victory by defeating Baylor in Waco. West Virginia also broke through in Big 12 play, setting up a matchup between two teams looking to build on needed wins.

Here is where all 16 teams stand in our Big 12 football power rankings entering Week 8.

Movement reflects the change from last week’s Big 12 power rankings . These are editorial power rankings, separate from the conference standings. All kickoff times are Central.

1. BYU (↔)

Record: 6-0, 3-0 Big 12

BYU remained undefeated with a 28-24 victory over Notre Dame in one of the conference’s biggest nonconference games of the season. The Cougars held off a ranked opponent and strengthened their case as one of the nation’s top teams.

BYU stays No. 1 in our Big 12 rankings and climbs to No. 2 in the AP Top 25. Next comes a road trip to UCF, where the Cougars will need to avoid a letdown after an emotional victory.

This week: at UCF, Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

2. Texas Tech (↑1)

Record: 6-0, 3-0 Big 12

Texas Tech made a statement with a 53-25 win over Arizona State. The Red Raiders’ offense delivered an explosive performance, and the defense did enough to keep the Sun Devils from threatening late.

Texas Tech moves up one spot and remains unbeaten heading into a road test against Cincinnati. The Red Raiders continue to look like one of the strongest contenders in the Big 12 championship race.

This week: at Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. on FS1.

3. Utah (↓1)

Record: 6-0, 3-0 Big 12

Utah escaped Colorado with a 27-24 road victory, preserving its undefeated record. The close finish leaves questions heading into another challenging matchup, but the Utes remain firmly in the conference title conversation.

Utah drops one spot as Texas Tech moves ahead. Hosting Houston gives the Utes an immediate opportunity to strengthen their position against another team near the top of these rankings.

This week: vs. Houston, Saturday, Oct. 24, at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.

4. Houston (↔)

Record: 6-1, 3-1 Big 12

Houston earned one of the weekend’s most important conference wins, defeating Oklahoma State 35-32. The Cougars held on in a high-scoring finish and improved to 3-1 in Big 12 play.

Houston remains No. 4 and now travels to undefeated Utah. A road victory would give the Cougars another significant result and further tighten the conference race.

This week: at Utah, Saturday, Oct. 24, at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.

5. Arizona (↑1)

Record: 5-1, 2-1 Big 12

Oct 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Arizona Wildcats safety Gavin Hunter (23) celebrates after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona had a bye in Week 7 after defeating West Virginia the previous weekend. The Wildcats remain one of the conference’s most dangerous offensive teams and return with a chance to strengthen their position against Iowa State.

Their only conference loss came against BYU. Arizona moves up one spot as Oklahoma State slides following its loss to Houston.

This week: vs. Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

6. Oklahoma State (↓1)

Record: 4-2, 2-1 Big 12

Oklahoma State came up just short in a 35-32 loss at Houston. The Cowboys produced enough offense to make it competitive but could not come away with the road victory.

The loss drops Oklahoma State one spot. A home matchup against Colorado offers a chance to respond and avoid falling further behind the conference’s unbeaten teams.

This week: vs. Colorado, Saturday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. on FS1.

7. Iowa State (↑2)

Record: 3-3, 1-2 Big 12

Iowa State had a bye in Week 7 following its loss to BYU. The Cyclones are 1-2 in conference play, but both losses came against teams still undefeated overall.

Iowa State moves up two spots as other teams slide. A challenging road matchup against Arizona will provide a better measure of whether the Cyclones are ready to climb further.

This week: at Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

8. West Virginia (↑5)

Record: 4-3, 1-3 Big 12

West Virginia earned its first conference victory with a dramatic 45-42 win over Cincinnati. The Mountaineers came through late in a high-scoring matchup and climb five spots, the biggest jump in this week’s rankings.

The win provides a needed boost after a difficult start to Big 12 play. West Virginia now travels to Fort Worth to face a TCU team also coming off its first conference victory.

This week: at TCU, Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

9. Cincinnati (↓1)

Record: 4-2, 1-2 Big 12

Cincinnati lost a wild 45-42 game at West Virginia, missing an opportunity to improve its conference record. The Bearcats scored plenty of points but could not get the stops they needed late.

Cincinnati drops one spot to No. 9. The next assignment is even more demanding, with undefeated Texas Tech coming to town.

This week: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. on FS1.

10. Kansas State (↔)

Record: 4-2, 1-2 Big 12

Sep 18, 2014; Manhattan, KS, USA; Kansas State Wildcats Willie the Wildcat leads the team onto the field before a game against the Auburn Tigers at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. K-State lost the game, 20-14. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas State defeated rival Kansas 35-24, extending its Sunflower Showdown winning streak to 18 games. The Wildcats earned their first conference victory and ended a two-game losing streak.

Kansas State remains No. 10 and now visits an Arizona State team that has allowed at least 53 points in each of its past two conference games.

This week: at Arizona State, Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN2.

11. UCF (↑1)

Record: 3-3, 1-2 Big 12

UCF had a bye in Week 7 after losing at Oklahoma State the previous weekend. The Knights remain at .500 overall and move up one spot as Arizona State falls.

Hosting undefeated BYU gives UCF a chance to change the direction of its season. The Knights will need a stronger performance than they delivered in their previous two conference games.

This week: vs. BYU, Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

12. TCU (↑2)

Record: 3-3, 1-2 Big 12

TCU fans will the the power of the Hypnotoad for the the stands at the TCU - Baylor game in Waco | Tony Beblowski | KillerFrogs.com

TCU delivered a needed rivalry victory, defeating Baylor 17-6 in Waco. The Horned Frogs’ defense again led the way, keeping the Bears out of the end zone and helping secure TCU’s first Big 12 win.

The defense has given TCU opportunities throughout the season. Against Baylor, the Frogs paired that effort with enough offensive production to finish the job. Our TCU-Baylor report card examines the encouraging performances and the areas that still need improvement.

TCU climbs two spots and returns home to face West Virginia. The victory gives the Frogs something to build on, but sustaining that progress will determine how far they can rise.

This week: vs. West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

13. Baylor (↓6)

Record: 4-2, 2-1 Big 12

Baylor failed to turn its offensive opportunities into touchdowns in a 17-6 loss to rival TCU. The Bears had a chance to strengthen their position in the Big 12 race but instead suffered their first conference loss.

The result sends Baylor down six spots, the largest drop in this week’s rankings. A road trip to Kansas offers an opportunity to respond, but the Bears need to finish drives more effectively.

This week: at Kansas, Saturday, Oct. 24, at noon on TNT/truTV.

14. Colorado (↑1)

Record: 2-4, 0-3 Big 12

Colorado came close to an upset but fell 27-24 to Utah. The Buffaloes challenged an undefeated opponent and kept the game within reach, even though they could not finish with a victory.

Colorado moves up one spot despite the loss. The next chance to earn its first conference win comes on the road against Oklahoma State.

This week: at Oklahoma State, Saturday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. on FS1.

15. Arizona State (↓4)

Record: 3-3, 1-2 Big 12

Arizona State fell 53-25 at Texas Tech, marking its second consecutive conference game allowing at least 53 points. The Sun Devils beat Hawai‘i between those Big 12 losses, but their conference defensive struggles remain a concern.

Arizona State drops four spots and returns home to face Kansas State. Slowing the Wildcats will be essential if the Sun Devils are going to avoid another setback.

This week: vs. Kansas State, Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN2.

16. Kansas (↔)

Record: 2-4, 0-3 Big 12

Kansas lost 35-24 to Kansas State, extending its losing streak in the Sunflower Showdown to 18 games. The Jayhawks remain winless in conference play and have struggled to turn competitive stretches into victories.

Kansas stays No. 16 and returns home to face Baylor. Both teams need a response, but the Jayhawks are still searching for their first Big 12 win.

This week: vs. Baylor, Saturday, Oct. 24, at noon on TNT/truTV.

What the Big 12 Power Rankings Mean for TCU

TCU’s win at Baylor stopped a two-game losing streak and brought the Frogs back to .500. It also created an opportunity to build momentum with West Virginia coming to Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The Mountaineers sit four places ahead of TCU in these rankings, making Saturday an opportunity for the Frogs to challenge that order directly. A second consecutive conference victory would give TCU a stronger foundation before the schedule turns to November.

For more on the upcoming matchup, read what Saturday’s Big 12 results mean for TCU before West Virginia .

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