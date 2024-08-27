College Football Tour Offers A Thorough Gameday Experience
The goal of attending a game at all 134 FBS stadiums across the country is a massive undertaking. However, I couldn't think of a better way to spend an autumn afternoon than stadium hopping.
My name is Andrew Bauhs. Elementary school teacher by weekday and college football superhero by weekend. I am a born Midwesterner who has been brought up on the teachings of the Big Ten Conference. I graduated from the University of Wisconsin, and the Badgers are my team, but truly, all of college football is my playground. I appreciate and celebrate every team and every stadium. There is really no better way to spend a weekend.
The focus of my journey is to highlight the traditions, rivalries, mascots, bands, and fans that make each venue unique. Exploring these stadiums means delving into heavily tread cities like Los Angeles and falling off the beaten path to places like Laramie, Wyoming and DeKalb, Illinois. The history that seeps from these stadiums is captivating and saturates the attention of all onlookers. Each stadium has a story, and by attending a game at each of these arenas, the stories are told by the wild fans, loyal and enthused players, raucous students and band members, and the hallowed grounds where legends have walked.
I leave no Saturday unturned and venture to these places. I listen and watch intensely to grasp the enthusiasm all around. Sharing these experiences through videos, images, and words is my passion. All 134 stadiums have a story, and I intend on interviewing each one of them.
Currently, I have experienced gamedays at 109 stadiums. This quest to experience a gameday at all 134 FBS stadiums will continue in the 2024 season as I have an extensive schedule planned that includes new stadiums as well as some revisits to familiar venues.
As I travel to these destinations, my goal is to share those adventures here at TCU Horned Frogs On SI (aka KillerFrogs.com) through descriptions of the gameday experience complemented by photos and videos. The stadium reviews will provide insight on what makes gameday special at each location.
College Football Tour 2024 Schedule
Fifteen games dot the calendar this fall. Here's the 2024 schedule:
- Aug. 24 - Montana State @ New Mexico*
- Aug. 30 - Western Michigan at Wisconsin
- Sep. 6 - Duke @ Northwestern
- Sep. 14 - Alabama @ Wisconsin
- Sep. 20 - Stanford @ Syracuse*
- Sep. 21 - CCSU @ UMass*
- Sep. 28 - San Diego State @ Central Michigan
- Oct. 4 - Michigan State @ Oregon*
- Oct. 5 - Colorado State @ Oregon State*
- Oct. 19 - Northwestern @ Wisconsin
- Oct. 26 - Cincinnati @ Colorado
- Nov. 2 - TCU @ Baylor*
- Nov. 16 - Oregon @ Wisconsin
- Nov. 23 - Air Force @ Nevada*
- Nov. 29 - Stanford @ San José State*
- * Indicates a new stadium
I am no stranger to the Big 12. A few previous tour stops include Iowa State, Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia. In 2021, the 88th new stadium on my journey was to Fort Worth to take in the TCU gameday experience. This year, I will make my first return to Colorado in 20 years and my first-ever visit to Baylor when the Horned Frogs come to McLane Stadium.
Follow College Football Tour
Follow my travels as I go coast-to-coast and places in between this season. You can follow me at:
Instagram - @CollegeFootballTour
X - @college_fb_tour
YouTube - collegefootballtour
Website - CollegeFootballTour.com
