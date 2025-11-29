In Penultimate Big 12 Football Power Rankings, Only Three Teams Changed Position Over Last Week
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-4, 7-4) got a much-needed win on the road against a ranked Houston Cougars team last week. But even with the win, it was not enough to make a move in our weekly Big 12 Football Power Rankings.
In fact, in the penultimate rankings of the season, only three teams made any movement over where they were last week. The remaining 13 teams, including TCU, held steady and maintained their ranking from Week 13 - No. 9. The only teams to make any movement were Arizona (+2), Arizona State (+1), and Houston (-3).
Each week, our voters rank the 16 teams in the Big 12 to determine that week's rankings. More specifically, as the season progresses, we will be watching the TCU Horned Frogs to see how they progress (or regress) each week.
In our inaugural rankings in Week Five, the Frogs debuted at No. 3. In Week Six, after the loss to Arizona State, TCU dropped two spots. After defeating Colorado, the Frogs held steady at the No. 5 spot. After the loss at Kansas State, the Horned Frogs dropped to the No. 9 spot. They leaped back up to No. 5 after the Baylor win, but then fell to No. 6 after the West Virginia win. After the bye, they landed back at No. 5. Then, after the Iowa State loss, they dropped to No. 7. Last week, they moved to No. 9 and kept that position this week.
There was no change at the top or the bottom of the rankings this week. Texas Tech remains at the top. Oklahoma State, once again, comes in at No. 16, a spot they've held all season.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 23 Total Participants
- TCU Horned Frogs On SI editorial staff (11)
- Not all are TCU homers; our diverse writing staff is based across the country and covers the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC, in addition to the Big 12.
- One to two fans from most of the Big 12 current schools (12)
Each week, each participant provides their rankings from 1 to 16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Power Rankings – Week 14
Here are our Week 14 Big 12 Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists plus fans representing most of the league's 16 teams.
Week 14 Power Rankings Highlights
- Texas Tech is the number one team. The vote was unanimous.
- Oklahoma State is ranked No. 16, or last place, for the tenth consecutive week. The vote was unanimous.
- Only Arizona (+2), Arizona State (+1), and Houston (-3) moved positions over Week 13.
- Thirteen teams remained unchanged from last week.
- Three teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking - Arizona (7), Houston (9), and Kansas State (7).
- Two - Oklahoma State and Texas Tech - had no fluctuation between their highest and lowest rankings.
16. Oklahoma State (1-10, 0-8)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #16
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at UCF 14-17
This Week: vs. Iowa State
15. Colorado (3-8, 1-7)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #14
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost to Arizona State 17-42
This Week: at Kansas State
14. UCF (5-6, 2-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat Oklahoma State 17-14
This Week: at BYU
13. West Virginia (4-7, 2-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Texas Tech
12. Kansas (5-7, 3-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost at Iowa State 14-38
This Week: Lost to Utah 21-31
11. Baylor (5-6, 3-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost at Arizona 17-41
This Week: vs. Houston
10. Kansas State (5-6, 4-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost at Utah 47-51
This Week: vs. Colorado
9. TCU (7-4, 4-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Beat Houston 17-14
This Week: vs. Cincinnati
8. Iowa State (7-4, 4-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Beat Kansas 38-14
This Week: at Oklahoma State
7.Houston (8-3, 5-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost to TCU 14-17
This Week: at Baylor
6. Cincinnati (7-4, 5-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: Lost to BYU 15-26
This Week: at TCU
5. #25 Arizona (8-3, 5-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Beat Baylor 41-17
This Week: at Arizona State
4. #20 Arizona State (8-3, 6-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat Colorado 42-17
This Week: vs. Arizona
3. #13 Utah (10-2, 7-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Beat Kansas State 51-47
This Week: Beat Kansas 31-21
2. #11 BYU (10-1, 7-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat Cincinnati 26-14
This Week: vs. UCF
1. #5 Texas Tech (10-1, 7-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #1
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at West Virginia
What's Next
TCU plays its final game of the regular season on Saturday, November 29. They will host the Cincinnati Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The game is at 2:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on Fox.