Will the Frogs Pounce on the Bearcats? Our Staff Makes Their Picks
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) will wrap up the regular season on Saturday with a home matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4, 5-3).
This will be only the fifth time the two teams have met on the gridiron. The first three meetings took place from 2002 to 04, when both teams were members of Conference USA. The home team won all three of those meetings (Cincy in 2002 and 2004 and TCU in 2003). Last year, TCU won the matchup played in the Queen City by a score of 20-13.
After getting a much-needed win on the road against a ranked Houston team last week, the Horned Frogs look to finish the regular season with an 8-4 record, matching last year's results. Our staff thinks that is most likely the outcome. All but two of us have predicted TCU will get the win.
We are predicting it will be a close game, though. Our average margin of victory is just over six points. We expect that a total of just under 50 points (49.9) will be scored. That means we are anticipating a game somewhere in the 28-21 range.
Last week, only three of us - Nate, Nick, and Ryder - had TCU beating the Cougars. Ryder, with a prediction of TCU 27 - Houston 20, came the closest (final score was TCU 17 - Houston 14). All three moved to an 8-3 record for the season, but they still trail Brett, as he has four closest predictions. Ryder has two closest predictions and finds himself in second place.
Staff Leaderboard after Week Thirteen
Place
Name
Wins
Losses
Closest
Cumulative Differential
1
Brett
8
3
4
165
2
Ryder
8
3
2
206
3
Nick
8
3
0
173
4
Nate
8
3
0
284
5
JD
7
4
2
189
6
Tori
7
4
1
172
7
Carson
7
4
1
177
8
Davis
7
4
0
182
9
Ryann
7
4
0
188
10
Zion
7
4
0
195
11
Mac
7
4
0
232
12
Ian
6
5
1
159
13 (tie)
Andrew
6
5
0
200
13 (tie)
Barry
6
5
0
200
15
Seth*
2
4
0
103
* Writers who joined the staff after Week One
Staff Predictions - The TCU Horned Frogs vs. the Cincinnati Bearcats
Andrew Bauhs (6-5) - TCU 27-21
Barry Lewis (6-5) - TCU 27-24
Brett Gibbons (8-3, four closest predictions)- TCU 27-21
Carson Wersal (7-4, one closest prediction) - TCU 33-28
Davis Wilson (7-4) - TCU 30-26
Ian Napetian (6-5; one closest prediction) - TCU 31-24
JD Andress (7-4; two closest predictions) - Cincinnati 27-23
Mac Walters (7-4) - Cincinnati 35-24
Nate Cross (8-3) - TCU 35-24
Nick Girimonte (8-3) - TCU 31-26
Ryann Zeller (7-4) - TCU 27-20
Ryder Solberg (8-3, two closest prediction) - TCU 31-21
Seth Dowdle* (2-4) -TCU 20-14
Tori Couch (7-4; one closest prediction) - TCU 21-17
Zion Trammell (7-4) - TCU 20-14
*Seth joined our team after the season began.
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.
What's Next?
This game will be played on Saturday, November 29, at 2:30 pm CT. It will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. It can be seen on FOX.