Killer Frogs

Will the Frogs Pounce on the Bearcats? Our Staff Makes Their Picks

Will TCU or Cincinnati get their eighth win of the season? Almost all of our team thinks it will be TCU who gets the win.

Barry Lewis

Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

. 7-4, 5-3. 449. November 29. 466. 2:30 pm CT. Fox. Cincy. 7-4, 4-4

The TCU Horned Frogs (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) will wrap up the regular season on Saturday with a home matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4, 5-3).

This will be only the fifth time the two teams have met on the gridiron. The first three meetings took place from 2002 to 04, when both teams were members of Conference USA. The home team won all three of those meetings (Cincy in 2002 and 2004 and TCU in 2003). Last year, TCU won the matchup played in the Queen City by a score of 20-13.

After getting a much-needed win on the road against a ranked Houston team last week, the Horned Frogs look to finish the regular season with an 8-4 record, matching last year's results. Our staff thinks that is most likely the outcome. All but two of us have predicted TCU will get the win.

We are predicting it will be a close game, though. Our average margin of victory is just over six points. We expect that a total of just under 50 points (49.9) will be scored. That means we are anticipating a game somewhere in the 28-21 range.

Last week, only three of us - Nate, Nick, and Ryder - had TCU beating the Cougars. Ryder, with a prediction of TCU 27 - Houston 20, came the closest (final score was TCU 17 - Houston 14). All three moved to an 8-3 record for the season, but they still trail Brett, as he has four closest predictions. Ryder has two closest predictions and finds himself in second place.

Staff Leaderboard after Week Thirteen

Place

Name

Wins

Losses

Closest

Cumulative Differential

1

Brett

8

3

4

165

2

Ryder

8

3

2

206

3

Nick

8

3

0

173

4

Nate

8

3

0

284

5

JD

7

4

2

189

6

Tori

7

4

1

172

7

Carson

7

4

1

177

8

Davis

7

4

0

182

9

Ryann

7

4

0

188

10

Zion

7

4

0

195

11

Mac

7

4

0

232

12

Ian

6

5

1

159

13 (tie)

Andrew

6

5

0

200

13 (tie)

Barry

6

5

0

200

15

Seth*

2

4

0

103

* Writers who joined the staff after Week One

Staff Predictions - The TCU Horned Frogs vs. the Cincinnati Bearcats

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) slips a sack attempt by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jack Dingle
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) slips a sack attempt by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jack Dingle (49) in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and TCU Horned Frogs at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andrew Bauhs (6-5) - TCU 27-21
Barry Lewis (6-5) - TCU 27-24
Brett Gibbons (8-3, four closest predictions)- TCU 27-21
Carson Wersal (7-4, one closest prediction) - TCU 33-28
Davis Wilson (7-4) - TCU 30-26
Ian Napetian (6-5; one closest prediction) - TCU 31-24
JD Andress (7-4; two closest predictions) - Cincinnati 27-23
Mac Walters (7-4) - Cincinnati 35-24
Nate Cross (8-3) - TCU 35-24
Nick Girimonte (8-3) - TCU 31-26
Ryann Zeller (7-4) - TCU 27-20
Ryder Solberg (8-3, two closest prediction) - TCU 31-21
Seth Dowdle* (2-4) -TCU 20-14
Tori Couch (7-4; one closest prediction) - TCU 21-17
Zion Trammell (7-4) - TCU 20-14
*Seth joined our team after the season began.

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.

What's Next?

This game will be played on Saturday, November 29, at 2:30 pm CT. It will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. It can be seen on FOX.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the managing editor/publisher of TCU Horned Frogs On SI and oversees a team of 15+ writers, photographers, and podcasters covering all 22 of TCU’s sports. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include Big 12 Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. He is a frequent guest on one of the many podcasts that TCU Horned Frogs On SI writers host covering football, baseball, basketball, and other sports. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has represented TCU Horned Frogs On SI at the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, Big 12 Football Media Days, and Big 12 Basketball Media Days. Barry has followed TCU sports since the Jim Wacker days. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.

Home/Football