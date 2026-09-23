Dear UCF Fans, TCU Is Coming to Orlando

Dear UCF,

Well, here we are. TCU is headed to Orlando for its Big 12 opener, and the trip Horned Frogs fans circled when the schedule came out is finally here.

Our first conference game of the season. Our first road game on American soil. And, let’s be honest, probably the easiest football trip we’ll ever have to convince the family to take.

“Sorry, kids. We have football obligations.”

Nobody is buying it. We’re going to Orlando.

Back when I first wrote this letter over the summer, I wondered what both teams would look like by the time we met. Now we’ve played some football. TCU is coming off a 31–7 win over Arkansas State, though that third-quarter goal-line stand was a reminder that a final score doesn’t tell the whole story. You’ve given us reasons to pay attention, too. Your defense made Pitt work for everything, and your ability to take the ball away against Georgia State is the kind of thing that can ruin a visitor’s Saturday.

In other words, this feels like a proper way to start Big 12 play.

A Note About Your Fans

One thing I’ve learned since you joined the conference is that UCF fans might be the most confident fan base in the Big 12. Honestly, we kind of respect it.

Every league needs people who can look at an imperfect Saturday and still find a path to the College Football Playoff by Sunday morning. You’ve embraced the assignment.

We’ve also learned one very important rule: never call you Central Florida.

We thought we were being accurate. Apparently, we were starting World War III.

It’s UCF. Just UCF. Consider us educated.

And we’ll give you credit where it’s due. You built a major football program in a remarkably short time. An undefeated season, a national championship claim that college football still debates, and a place in the Big 12 followed. Love it or hate it, that’s an impressive climb.

See You at the Bounce House

Orlando isn’t a bad place for a road game, either. Whether our fans spend the weekend at Disney, Universal or simply enjoying a few days away from Texas, this was always going to be a popular trip.

Then there’s your stadium. The Bounce House is one of the best home-field nicknames in college football, and we’re ready to find out what it feels like when your crowd gets going.

It’s probably the only stadium in America where fans yell, “Jump!” while visiting fans glance at the structure and think, “Is that supposed to happen?”

Show us the theme parks. Show us the Bounce House. Show us what Big 12 football looks like in Orlando.

Just don’t show us a loss.

We’ll see you Saturday.

Riff Ram,

KillerFrogs

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