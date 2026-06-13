Ranking the New Faces at Quarterback Across the Big 12

#16 Cole Ballard - Kansas

Kansas redshirt junior quarterback Cole Ballard (15) passes the ball during spring football practice Thursday, Mar. 26, 2026 in Lawrence, Kansas. | Jesse Bruner/Special to The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last Season’s Stats: 101 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Ballard is also in a QB competition with teammate Isaiah Marshall. Both look to fill the hole that long-time starter Jadon Daniels leaves. Neither Quarterback has much experience, hurting them in the rankings.

#15 Michael Hawkins Jr. - West Virginia

Oct 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) runs onto the field with an American flag before the game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Last Season’s Stats (Oklahoma): 162 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

The redshirt sophomore from Dallas, Texas, was the backup to Jackson Arnold at Oklahoma last season. Hawkins Jr. makes his way to compete for the starting job for the Mountaineers in 2026. He’ll be competing with Scotty Fox Jr., the Mountaineers’ starter from last season. Reports from Spring camp are leaning towards Hawkins being the day one starter, but if things go south, Head Coach Rich Rodriguez could make the switch to Fox.

#14 Cutter Boley - Arizona State

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last Season’s Stats: 2,160 yards, 15 TDs, 12 INTs

After spending the last two seasons at the University of Kentucky, Cutter Boley found a new home at Arizona State. The redshirt sophomore looks to replace the great Sam Levitt this season and return the Sun Devils to the Big 12 Championship. The knock on Boley? In his eleven starts at Kentucky, he went 4-7. The Big 12 is filled with solid returning players and exciting transfers. Winning may be on the way for Boley, but relying on the stats ranks him here.

#13 JC French IV - Cincinnati

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback JC French IV (12) throws a pass during the first half against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Last Season’s Stats: 2,929 yards, 20 TDs, 8 INTs

Another team that needed to find a solution at the quarterback position, the Bearcats found an experienced option in JC French IV. The two-year starter at Georgia Southern, French, is coming off a bowl win against App State. The Bearcats need some juice to stand out in the conference; French might not be the answer. He’s a steady player, but not going to go out and torch a defense.

#12 Julian Lewis - Colorado

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Last Season’s Stats: 589 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTS

The first surprising pick of this ranking is Julian Lewis, the redshirt freshman. One of the ‘precious recruitments’ for Head Coach Deion Sanders, the five-star recruit made only an appearance in four games, making two starts last season. Lewis has one of the highest ceilings in the conference, but it comes at the cost of a low floor. If Deion Sanders wants to turn the program around, Lewis will be a key element in. If Dieon Sanders wants to turn the program around, Lewis is going to be a key element to that change.

#11 Jaylen Raynor - Iowa State

Sep 6, 2025; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) rushes during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Last Season’s Stats: 3,361 yards, 19 TDs, 11 INTS, 423 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs

Another transfer quarterback, Jaylen Raynor, is coming off 3 straight starting seasons for the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Raynor provides a sharp arm while capable to run outsite of the pocket. Iowa State is undergoing a reimagining as Head Coach Matt Campbell left for Penn State, Jimmy Rogers now steps in, and he and Raynor look to begin a new era of Cyclone football.

#10 Alonza Barnett III - UCF

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Last Season’s Stats: 2,806 yards, 23 TDs, 8 INTs, 589 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs

Alonza Barnett III, a two-year starter at James Madison, heads to Florida to change the direction of his career. At JMU, Barnett helped the program make the College Football Playoff and performed well against Oregon, but looking at the stats, he will need to provide more consistent play at UCF if he wants to make a bigger splash.

#9 Avery Johnson - Kansas State

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) finds room to run during the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Last Season’s Stats: 2,385 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs, 477 rushing yards, 8 rushing TDs

Last season was primed to be Avery Johnson’s breakout moment, but it never came. Completing just under 60% of his passes while only winning five games with the Wildcats, Johnson will look for a redemption season in 2026.

#8 DJ Lagway - Baylor

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) leaves the field after beating Florida State 40-21 during an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last Season’s Stats: 2,264 yards, 16 TDs, 14 INTs

One of the bigger names in the transfer portal, DJ Lagway, gets scooped up by the Baylor Bears. Lagway’s career as a Florida Gator had an unsatisfying ending as the team lost the last four out of five games and only won four games. A turbulent season, with a head Coach on the hot seat, Billy Napier being let go, and an underperforming team. DJ Lagway makes his way to Baylor; it should be a different story, right?

The Heavyweights Are Still Ahead

The first half of the rankings shows just how much turnover has reshaped the Big 12. Transfers, former blue-chip recruits, and quarterbacks stepping into larger roles dominate the middle and lower tiers of the conference. Next week, we'll reveal the top seven quarterbacks entering the 2026 season and break down which signal-callers have the best chance to lead their teams into the Big 12 title race.

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