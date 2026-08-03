TCU's 2026 schedule includes everything from comfortable nonconference tune-ups to legitimate Big 12 title contenders. If the Horned Frogs hope to return to Arlington, they'll have to survive one of the conference's deepest schedules.

The Horned Frogs enter the year with mixed expectations. Some people expect TCU to get back to the Big 12 Championship; others see TCU being a mediocre bowl team, and then some have TCU hitting its floor. While there are several favorable matchups on the Frogs' schedule, TCU will also face multiple conference title contenders and one of the most unique and toughest season openers in college football.

Ranking Every Opponent on TCU's 2026 Schedule

Here's our ranking of every opponent on TCU's 2026 football schedule, from the most manageable matchup to the toughest challenge.

12. Grambling State

Grambling State is exactly the team you want to face early in the season. For TCU, this should be the easiest game on the schedule and a take-care-of-business type of matchup. The Tigers have a solid resume at the FCS level, but the talent gap between the two teams is significantly different, or at least it should be. Assuming TCU avoids mistakes and self-inflicted wounds, this should be a comfortable victory before conference play begins.

11. Arkansas State

Arkansas State has been competitive here and there and plays in a better conference than Grambling State. However, don't expect the Red Wolves to be a powerhouse by any means. This is another game that TCU should handle with ease. Arkansas State simply doesn't possess the depth or overall talent to match the Frogs. TCU should control this one from start to finish.

10. Kansas

According to CBS Sports and other sportsbooks, the Jayhawks are in for a rough season, with most predicting Kansas to win around five games and some predicting only three. While I don't expect them to win just three games, I still think this is the easiest Big 12 game on TCU's schedule this season. The Jayhawks could surprise us, but they have a lot of holes and are adding new pieces to their roster. With this game being in Fort Worth, TCU should once again take care of business.

9. West Virginia

I'm a little iffy on this ranking because I feel like they have a few great new transfers like Cam Cook, but I almost feel like they lost too many pieces, which leads me to rank them as one of TCU's easier games this season. The Mountaineers enter a new stage of their program by bringing back Rich Rodriguez, but their rebuilt roster may take time to establish consistency. They should not be overlooked, as this roster has some talent, but playing in Fort Worth clearly gives the Frogs an edge. I feel like this is a game TCU should win.

8. UCF

Trips to the Bounce House are not typically easy. The Knights provide one of the loudest home environments in the conference, and UCF has the talent to challenge most teams in the conference. However, a practically new offense has me leaving them as one of the easier games on the Frogs' schedule. The Knights should not be taken lightly, as UCF could prove dangerous.

The Middle Tier Features Several Swing Games

7. North Carolina

TCU's Bud Clark celebrates a pick six against UNC. | X: @TCUFootball

This game could go either way, to be completely honest with you. I feel like North Carolina will be a completely different team in year two under Bill Belichick. Also, opening the season overseas as the first game of college football raises the level of difficulty. The Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin will be set up to be intense, and all the travel, time zone changes, and unique preparation present a tough challenge for the Frogs. This will be a very difficult game, but if the Frogs come in prepared and ready to play, they should take care of the Tar Heels, who are still trying to get established.

6. Baylor

I don't care how good or bad Baylor and TCU are each season; they always find a way to make this game close, which is why it ranks toward the middle of the difficulty ranking. The rivalry makes this game unpredictable; anything could happen. The Frogs will have to travel to Waco this season, making it even more difficult. Regardless of each team's record heading into this game, emotions will be high, making this road test very tough. The Frogs have a good record against Baylor, winning eight of their last 10 matchups, which is why they don't rank higher. But again, anything could happen, and TCU will have to come into this game ready to win.

5. Utah

I'm going to say it, I feel like Utah is a bit overhyped this season. However, it will still be a tough game and could be the toughest home test for the Frogs this season. The Utes have a strong returning veteran presence, making them even more challenging. TCU must be prepared because they could be stunned at home if not.

The Four Games Most Likely to Shape TCU's Season

4. Arizona

I think there is no doubt that Arizona will be a contender for the Big 12 this season. The Frogs will travel to Tucson for a night game that will be no easy task. The Wildcats have a veteran quarterback who has Heisman potential, and he is ready to shine. If TCU wants to leave Arizona with a win, they will have to limit mistakes and slow Fifita down. TCU has a tough schedule this season, and this game almost feels like a must-win.

3. BYU

BYU is no doubt a title contender this season, as they have reloaded and gotten even better. Fortunately for TCU, this game is in Fort Worth, which is why it wasn't in the top two. However, this will by no means be an easy game. The Cougars are physical and will present a challenge, but I feel like the Frogs could force this game down to the wire and make BYU earn a win. This is a game to watch if the Frogs want to make a run this season.

2. Texas Tech

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire lifts the trophy as confetti starts to fall after the Red Raiders beat BYU 34-7 in Big 12 Championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

You might be surprised that Tech didn't earn the hardest game of the year. However, I feel like the Frogs could go into Lubbock on the last game of the regular season on Thanksgiving and stun the Red Raiders. Texas Tech is still the favorite to win the Big 12, but with Tech students potentially home for Thanksgiving, the environment could be slightly easier for the Frogs. This could be the game to watch of the season, depending on how these two teams' seasons pan out.

1. Kansas State

This might be shocking to some fans, but Kansas State has had the Frogs' number over the past 10 seasons. TCU has only beaten Kansas State three times. It might take them some time to settle in with new head coach Colin Klein, but I have a feeling they are going to be extremely dangerous this year. Hosting the Wildcats will help, but it doesn't change the fact that the Frogs haven't had great luck against them in quite some time.

Can TCU Navigate One of the Big 12's Toughest Schedules?

No schedule in the Big 12 is easy, and TCU's challenging slate shows exactly that. While early games against North Carolina, Grambling State, and Arkansas State could build momentum and confidence, the back half of the schedule is a gauntlet, with conference contenders, rivalry games, and difficult road trips. If the Horned Frogs can handle the teams lower on the list while finding ways to win against some elite opponents near the top, they could find themselves in a position to compete for another Big 12 Championship. Football is almost here, and only time will tell whether this ranking is right or not. But in the meantime, let me know your thoughts and opinions.