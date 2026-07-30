Welcome back to another "Thoughts and Observations" article from fall camp. Usually, there is a deep dive into a topic that was intriguing that day, or perhaps a particular performance by a player as well. Read the in-depth piece below, and at the bottom, you can find my thoughts and observations from practice that day.

The TCU Horned Frogs have completed their second fall camp practice of the season, and getting an early start compared to other programs because of the week zero game, more eyeballs are on the Frogs, with everyone eagerly awaiting their 2026 season results. The anticipation has only heightened the importance of every practice and every detail.

For head coach Sonny Dykes, it looks to be a pivotal season. There is a new starting quarterback, and he will be coached by a new offensive coordinator, with other new faces scattered among the roster as well.

With the upcoming season holding significant weight and goals set for them, the Frogs understand the task in front of them, but now they are attacking it with a different mindset.

One Day at a Time

TCU Horned Frogs defensive coordinator Andy Avalos watches on during Fall Camp in 2024. | Oscar Garcia Photography/KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI

The Frogs aren't being asked to build a run like the Indiana Hoosiers did last season, or to become the most dominant team of all time (though that would be welcomed). More so, the expectations for the team are to compete for a Big 12 championship every year, a feasible goal that Dykes knows his program can achieve.

With plenty of changes through his roster this year, but perhaps a deeper team depth-wise than he has had the last few seasons, the expectations are once again high for the Frogs, and this year they should be. After back-to-back nine-win seasons, the Frogs have yet to hit their ceiling, and instead they appear to be raising the program's floor.

The sentiment of meeting expectations this season is shared throughout the locker room and the coaching staff, but for them, rather than focusing on future goals, they are taking it one day at a time. A shift in mentality that is pertinent to being better every day, and only aided by setting the tone from day one.

Dykes told the team before the first practice that the tone they set on day one would carry them through camp and remain the same until the last practice, whenever that might be. Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos spoke on getting better each day and being better at a task than the last time they attempted it.

New offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis says his offensive scheme install is about 50 percent through two practices, and by day five, they should have enough installed to feel comfortable playing a game with that knowledge.

While the change in mentality seems subtle, don't get it twisted into being slow; as Avalos said, it is all gas and no brakes this year. Rather, the change lies in meticulous planning, ensuring that every minute detail is covered and that nothing is left to chance.

That has been a topic of conversation over the past few seasons: cleaning up the mistakes that cost the Frogs opportunities, or the miscues that shouldn't happen to a team of the Frogs' caliber. That "mental clarity" needed to prevent those mistakes is apparent this season, from the top to bottom, and not only does the team look sharper, but more mature as well.

Thoughts and Observations from Practice No. 2

TCU quarterback Jaden Craig speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are a few additional observations from Day 2 of fall camp:

The defense has been dominant, with much of their success to be expected as the offense is still working on installing plays, but they have also just been flat out winning their matchups and winning at all three levels of the field.

The first practice of the fall was a clean, turnover-free day, but practice number two was completely different. The secondary had multiple interceptions (none thrown by quarterback Jaden Craig) and forced a few fumbles as well; they were flying around.

In the zone run schemes, the offensive line was creating some nice creases for Jeremy Payne to run through, and he was hitting them as well.

Cooper Powers and Witten Van Hoy were getting reps both days with the first team; Powers at center and Van Hoy at right tackle. Both had their moments in the spotlight (it's hard to tell how they are doing without full pads on yet).

Craig has really been impressing me. If you followed in the spring, I mentioned needing to see a little more from him. It seems like the game has slowed down for him, and he is really starting to sling the ball. His pass speed and arm strength are really off the charts, and the ball just absolutely flies out of his hand.

Craig is yet to turn the ball over and has been really smart about when to take his chances and when to just tuck it and run, and he is processing the field well.

It's still early in camp, but through two practices the Horned Frogs have looked like a team intent on letting preperation, not expectations, define the season.