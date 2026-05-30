How Successful has TCU been at home?

Since Sonny Dykes has taken over as head coach, the Frogs have won a total of nineteen home games. The team’s record since 2022 is 19-6. To say the Frogs have been successful at home is an understatement. Over the past two years, the Frogs have only lost three home games, one last year against Iowa State, in the heart-crushing 20-17 loss, and two the previous year against UCF 35-34 and Houston 30-19.

Before the Iowa State loss in 2024, the Frogs rattled off seven straight home wins. Last year, the Frogs averaged 36 points per game, and if you take out the Iowa State game, they nearly averaged 40 points per game at home. The offense did a better job of protecting the football at home, with 1.2 fewer turnovers than on the road, and the Frogs nearly had a hundred more yards on offense than on the road.

The TCU offense is clearly impacted at home, but the defense is a different story. The Horned Frog defense gives up more yards at home but also gets more turnovers, nearly one more per game than on the road. Even though the defense gives up more yards at home, it holds opponents' passing percentage below 60%, compared to 65% on the road.

Playing at home for the Frogs has led to positive outcomes for the program. The offense is at its best when playing in Fort Worth, and the defense still holds strong.

How Dominant Has TCU Been at Home Under Sonny Dykes?

The last four years have brought many exciting games to Fort Worth, and here are some of the best.

TCU beats Oklahoma State 43-40 in Double Overtime in 2022

TCU pulls off 4th Quarter comeback versus Tech to win 35-34 in 2024

TCU beats SMU in the Final Iron Skillet Game 32-24 in 2025

TCU defeats Baylor after a lengthy rain delay, 42-36 in 2025

TCU Football's home field advantage is not to be overlooked. | X: @TCUFootball

These and many more victories highlight how good the Frogs have been at home, but it hasn’t always been sunshine and rainbows for the Frogs. TCU has let some winnable games slip away, resulting in some ugly home losses.

The Home Losses Can't Afford to Repeat

Opening Season loss to Colorado 42-45 in 2023

TCU misses game-tying kick against UCF 34-35 in 2024

Iowa State scored 14 unanswered in the 4th Quarter to win 20-17 in 2025

Losses happen, but the Frogs can’t let history repeat itself at home if it wants a chance to make the Big 12 championship. Home losses can severely hurt TCU's resume if it comes down to a game or two for the College Football Playoff committee.

Where Does TCU's Home-Field Advantage Rank in the Big 12?

Super Frog, in the "spit blood" uniform at the start of the 2022 game between TCU and Oklahoma State at The Carter. | Tony Beblowski - KillerFrogs

Since 2022, Texas Tech has had the best home record in the conference with 22 wins and 5 losses. Kansas State has 20 wins, followed by TCU with 19 wins. Then Kansas, with seventeen home wins; Iowa State, with sixteen; West Virginia, with fourteen; and Oklahoma State, with fifteen. Baylor sits at the bottom of the conference with twelve home wins since 2022.

Since adding BYU, Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston in 2023, these teams’ rankings are scattered throughout the conference. BYU has fifteen wins since joining the conference, while UCF has twelve. Houston and Cincinnati are near the bottom with nine home wins each.

The final cluster of current Big 12 teams, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah, joined in 2024. Since then, Arizona sits near the top with 11 home wins, followed by Arizona with 9, Colorado with 8, and Utah with 7.

Since 2022, TCU has been fourth in the Big 12 among current conference teams in home wins and home winning percentage. Playing at home in the past has been TCU’s calling card for success, but with a new season on the horizon, how will the team shape up this year in Fort Worth?

Which Home Games Will Define TCU's 2026 Season?

TCU's first two home games are against Grambling State and Arkansas State. The Frogs' first big game is against BYU on October 3rd. A game early in the season that can set the tone for the rest of the year, the Frogs will look to overcome an embarrassing 44-13 loss to the Cougars in Provo last year.

TCU cornerback Vernon Glover celebrates against West Virginia. | Tony Beblowski - KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI

Then the Frogs face West Virginia and Kansas at home in back-to-back weeks. TCU didn't face Kansas last season, but the Jayhawks have had a knack for giving the Horned Frogs trouble, even when Kansas was near the bottom of the Big 12 standings. The Frogs defeated West Virginia in Morgantown 23-17 last year, but history suggests neither matchup will be as easy as it looks on paper.

Finally, TCU will face Kansas State and Utah in the program's final two home games of the year. Similar story, TCU didn’t face Utah last year, but they lost to Kansas State in Manhattan 41-28.

TCU’s home schedule isn’t one to look past, as the Frogs will play two teams, BYU and Utah, who finished inside the top three in the conference standings last season. On the flip side, the Frogs also faced two of the bottom teams, West Virginia and Kansas, last season.

Can Hell's Half Acre Be the Difference in 2026?

Playing in The Carter matters | Tony Beblowski - KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI

Frogs will need to take care of business against the team they are favored against, and maybe a little bit of home-field advantage can take them over the top in games they are the underdogs in.

TCU's path to a Big 12 championship may ultimately come down to what happens inside The Carter. If the Horned Frogs continue their recent success at home, Hell's Half Acre could once again become one of the conference's toughest places to play in 2026.

We’re counting down the days until TCU kicks off against UNC on August 29th in Dublin, Ireland. Stay tuned to KillerFrogs.com for all breaking news about TCU football, and stay prepared to kick off in August.