Everyone wants to talk about the new offensive coordinator in the Big 12. The scheme. The personnel groupings. The creative play designs. When a program is looking to climb back up the conference standings, the instinct is to reach for the most dramatic explanation: a new and improved passing attack, a sudden eruption of offensive firepower, a coordinator who opens up the playbook and lets it fly.

This isn't necessarily wrong. But when it comes to Gordon Sammis stepping into the offensive coordinator role at TCU, there are more important factors to look at.

The conversation around Sammis keeps drifting toward what he can add. What if the more important question is what he can stop?

The Problem Wasn't Always the Scoreboard

TCU's offensive struggles over the past two seasons weren't simply about scoring enough points. They were a matter of self-destruction. The Horned Frogs had a habit of producing their own disasters, drives that seemed manageable, until they weren't, derailed not by great defense but by their own miscues.

The relevant stat here isn't yards per game or points per game. It's havoc allowed: the combination of sacks, tackles for loss, and giveaways that an offense surrenders. In Action Network's final Havoc Rankings of the 2025 season, TCU ranked 97th in havoc allowed, which is near the bottom of the FBS. The Horned Frogs had serious and consistent problems.

Sacks kill drives. Tackles for loss stall momentum before it builds. Turnovers don't just cost possessions; they gift opponents short fields and swing the emotional state of a game. Add all three together, and you get a picture of an offense that was frequently battling with itself, regardless of what the final box score looked like.

When you lose games by two scores, people blame the offense for not scoring enough. But trace the tape back far enough, and you'll often find it was the offense that turned a 3-point deficit into a 14-point hole. This wasn't because they failed to produce, but because they produced for the other team.

What a Coordinator Can Actually Control

The loudest offseason question about any new OC is always schematic: what concepts is he bringing in, how will he deploy the skill positions, what does the run-pass ratio look like? Those are real questions. But they miss the more fundamental thing a coordinator controls: the culture of decision-making.

Sammis inherits Jaden Craig at quarterback, and whatever Craig's ceiling is, that ceiling doesn't rise or fall based on whether the play design is clever. It rises or falls based on whether Craig is being put in manageable situations, being coached to make quick decisions, and being protected from the kind of late-developing routes that turn into sacks when the pocket collapses.

That's Sammis's job.

UConn offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis looks on during a Huskies football game. | UConn Athletic

An OC who designs an offense around eliminating havoc, one who calls plays with a bias toward quick decisions, who protects his quarterback from third-and-long by not manufacturing second-and-long, who treats the football like something to be protected rather than gambled, changes the personality of the entire unit without necessarily changing the personnel or the yardage output.

The stat line might look similar, but the win-loss record might not.

The Subtraction Model of Offensive Progress

There's a pretty useful way to think about offensive improvement that rarely gets attention: subtraction.

The standard model assumes progress is additive. Better recruits, more explosive skill players, a higher-ceiling quarterback. More, more, more. It's an intuitive model because it's easy to visualize. You can imagine the offense doing the same things, just faster and flashier.

The subtraction model works differently. It asks: What would happen if this offense just stopped doing the catastrophic things? What if there were four fewer sacks per game? Three fewer turnovers across the season? What if the tackles for loss dropped by a third?

You don't need a new receiver corps to improve your offense by 20%; you might just need to stop having three drive-killing disasters per game.

For TCU specifically, reaching the top half of the Big 12 in havoc allowed, meaning opposing defenses are generating fewer sacks, fewer TFLs, and fewer turnovers against the Horned Frogs, would show a meaningful improvement.

That's the benchmark worth watching for Sammis in year one. Not whether TCU suddenly looks like a 2022 throwback. Whether the self-produced disasters start to quietly disappear.

The Path to Relevance

The explosion might come. The yards might spike. Craig might take a genuine step forward and give this offense something we haven't seen in a while. All of this is possible.

But if TCU is quietly cutting its havoc-allowed numbers in half by October, if Sammis is winning the invisible game of keeping drives alive and the football out of the other team's hands, the box score might not even tell you why they're winning more games.

Clean football is boring to preview. It doesn't generate highlight clips or coordinator profiles about revolutionary schemes. But it still shows up in the standings at the end of November.

That's the real story of what Gordon Sammis could mean for TCU in 2026. And it might not be visible until it's already working.

What's Next

The box scores will get attention this fall. But if sacks, tackles for loss, and turnovers quietly begin disappearing, TCU fans may be watching Gordon Sammis change games before they even realize it's happening.