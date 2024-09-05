A Beautiful Day For Michigan State Football! A Game Day In East Lansing
Michigan State football fans have been tortured on game day Saturdays for a couple years running. In 2024, they hired a new coach, Jonathan Smith, to hopefully inject new life into the program. From a fan anticipation standpoint, it worked. Spartan Stadium was packed to the gills and fans were energized for the Spartans' opening game of the season.
While perhaps not atop every sports fan's bucket list (albeit, not too far down), Spartan Stadium is worth the visit. It's a hub of tradition and excitement, no matter the opponent or weather. After all, it's always a beautiful day for football in East Lansing.
Tackling A Michigan State Game Day
When I schedule a game day at a large school in the Big Ten, the first thing on my mind is easy entrance and exodus. I've sat in hours of standstill traffic at LSU and Penn State and, when possible, I like to avoid that nuisance. So, with 70,000+ fans expected at Michigan State's season opener, logistics are key. Luckily, Michigan State offers satellite parking in Commuter Lot 89 (southeast of the stadium, where I was both coming from and leaving to). Parking is $20 – an expense I typically like to avoid – but it comes with continuous, included shuttles. Both getting to the stadium (1.5 miles away) and leaving it, the shuttles were quick and convenient.
The shuttle drops you off just east of Spartan Stadium. I made my way about a mile northwest of there for Harrison Roadhouse. It's the worst-kept secret on game day and you'll have to get lucky to get a seat at the bar top. I opted for a burger with house infinity sauce. I'll recommend that dish to anyone who'll listen.
Time things up right and you'll pass right by the team walk and pep band near the 10-foot-tall Spartan statue (NW of the stadium). Everyone has a team walk these days, but Michigan State kicks theirs up a notch with both a top-tier band and notable setting. That team walk starts about two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff. Before you head into the stadium, check out Big Ten Champion team plaques dotting the walls near Gate D.
Of course, you won't be devoid of tailgating options. Even on a sweltering, humid Friday, tailgates were in full swing.
A Beautiful Day For Football
Thunderstorms in the area didn't deter over 70,000 fans from cramming the tightly-packed stands of Spartan Stadium. Highs sat near 90º all day and the humidity was palpable. The storms provided some relief, but also delayed gate open by over an hour. I hustled to my seat to ensure I was in place for a couple pregame spectacles – namely, the Michigan State Spartan Marching Band. The drum majors both perform a gymnastic back bend in unison before leading the squad in its iconic S formation up and down the field.
Once the band does its pregame concert, Sparty (one of college football's most recognizable mascots) sprints to midfield and plants a flag on the logo. He drops down and proceeds to rep out one-handed pushups before Michigan State's team runs out to Thunderstruck. I was told by nearby fans that Michigan State had gone away from the AC/DC anthem and its return was a big deal.
After the teams hit the sideline, the ball is teed up, a quick weather report is given, and the PA Announcer blares, "IT'S A BEAUTIFUL... DAY... FOR... FOOTBALL!" as the crowd tries to shout in unison.
As a result of the gate delays, the student section couldn't fill until almost halftime. The line outside the stadium clocked in at 0.32 miles long (I checked!). The student section was clad in white and the rest of the crowd striped the stadium in green and white. It made for an awesome stadium aesthetic.
Spartan Stadium has among the most crowd involvement of any stadium I've been to. Thunderous "GO GREEN! GO WHITE!" echos rain down. The band plays a cadence and the student section – and former students in the crowd – participate with cheers and claps. It's a very engaging environment.
Stay long enough and get one last glimpse of the marching band as they perform a postgame concert.
Michigan State 16, Florida Atlantic 10
Credit must be given to Michigan State fans. Despite a few embarrassing seasons, MSU faithful showed up in droves. They were loud and proud and seriously back the newcomers. The student section gave loud support for the inbound QB with a joyful "Ai-den Chi-les" chant periodically. But the Jonathan Smith era didn't start with a bang. It was a game plagued by penalties (125 yards' worth!) and turnovers (at times, extremely costly).
A punt downed at the one-yard line turned into a safety in the first quarter. A couple touchdown drives right before half put MSU up 16-0. And that's where the Spartans' scoring ended.
The fleeting moments of the first half spoiled fans with a gorgeous sunset (see stadium photo above). FAU fought back, routinely pushing MSU to the edge, but ultimately came up with just 10 points. Michigan State had several chances to seal the game, but couldn't do it. It took a fourth-down stop with just over a minute to put feisty FAU away.
Michigan State fans stayed 'til the end. Aside from a small percentage of the student section, everyone stayed put to see the victory through.
Michigan State Game Day Grades
Stadium: B. It's solid in scope and visuals, but there are some shortcomings. For one, the rows are so close together, you're essentially trapped in your seat. Plenty of stadiums pack in fans, but Michigan State really packs in fans. It causes some problems with seat numbers and space to breathe. Otherwise, a pretty venue.
Tradition: B+. There's something going on at all times. Be it a Go Green, Go White chant, keys on third down, band echo cheers, or otherwise, Michigan State is packed with tradition. Of course, you have It's A Beautiful Day For Football to kick things off and Sparty, one of football's best mascots. Michigan State exudes Big Ten tradition.
Atmosphere: A-. I'm very impressed with how Sparty showed up for what could be seen as a lesser opponent. Over 70,000 fans didn't have to show up with combustable passion for FAU, but they did. Striping the stadium helps, but the crowd was really into it. My Apple Watch clocked in 106 dBs late in the game.
Tailgating: B+. Pretty much what you'd expect from a school this size with a notable fanbase. Widespread, ranging from just around the stadium all the way to Lot 89 1.5 miles away. Even on a Friday, folks were there early and ready to go. On the other side of the field hockey stadium, Meijer puts on a family tailgate zone. I didn't visit, so I can't attest for its popularity.
Fans: A. Michigan State fans are loyal and passionate as any. They're also friendly, so long as you aren't sporting maize and blue, and welcoming. The stadium remained packed to the final whistle and it was just as loud on a third down in the middle of the second quarter as it was on the final fourth down of the game. I've always had a reverence for MSU fans and this day didn't change my mind.
Extracurriculars: C-. I wouldn't call Lansing a destination. East Lansing has plenty of good local restaurants and bars, as is standard issue with Big Ten schools. But as far as non-bar things to do, I'm not blown away. Mackinac Island is three hours away, Detroit is nearly 90 minutes, and Traverse City is almost three hours.
Follow Road to CFB on Instagram
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.