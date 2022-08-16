ICYMI: AP Releases College Football Preseason Top 25

There's been a lot of public pushback on preseason polls, most recently from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. Love or hate them, the 2022 preseason AP Top 25 dropped Monday afternoon and kickstarted another discussion on who is ranked too highly and too low.

I come from the camp of "Who Cares, This Is Solely To Generate More Excitement For Early Season Matchups." #11 Oregon vs. #3 Georgia just feels more exciting with the rankings.

But, I digress. Who cracked the AP Top 25 preseason poll?

2022 AP Top 25 Preseason Rankings

Numbers in parentheses mark first-place votes.

Alabama Crimson Tide (54) Ohio State Buckeyes (6) Georgia Bulldogs (3) Clemson Tigers Notre Dame Fighting Irish Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Michigan Wolverines Oklahoma Sooners Baylor Bears Oregon Ducks Oklahoma State Cowboys NC State Wolfpack USC Trojans Michigan State Spartans Miami FL Hurricanes Pittsburgh Panthers Wisconsin Badgers Arkansas Razorbacks Kentucky Wildcats Ole Miss Rebels Wake Forest Demon Deacons Cincinnati Bearcats Houston Cougars BYU Cougars

Next five out: Tennessee, Texas, Iowa, Penn State, LSU

AP Poll Trends

The college football season is wildly unpredictable, which is what makes it so engaging to fans. In each of the last 20 seasons (except 2019), at least one team ranked inside the preseason top 10 finished the year unranked. Conversely, in 27 of the last 29 seasons (2011, 2020), an unranked team finished the season ranked inside the top 10.

In 16 of the last 18 seasons (since 2004), the National Champion was ranked inside the initial top seven. Auburn in 2010 (#22) and Florida State in 2013 (#11) were the lone exceptions.

(Trend notes courtesy of Brett McMurphy on Twitter.)

