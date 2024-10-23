Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff Prediction: Week 9
The Big 12 still has a chance to have an undefeated conference champion, which would mean the conference will lock up a top-four seed in the College Football Playoff.
Both BYU and Iowa State are 7-0 and appear to be on a collision course to play against each other in the Big 12 Championship in Arlington. The Cougars survived 38–35 against Oklahoma State after a game-winning touchdown pass with 10 seconds remaining. Meanwhile, Iowa State survived an upset bid from UCF and held on to win 38-35.
Big 12 Title Prediction: Iowa State vs. BYU
Kansas State is challenging for a spot in the title game as well, but the two undefeated teams in the conference have to be the pick for the title game at this point. The Cougars and Cyclones have both shown the ability to win close games so far in 2024. Both of these teams will likely have to continue to win close games for the rest of the season if they want to make it to the championship game.
At this point in the season, BYU's magic feels a little stronger than Iowa State's does. That is why BYU will win its first Big 12 Championship and will earn a top-four seed and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
Playoff Field Prediction: The Top Four
1. Oregon
The Ducks have earned the top seed in the playoffs at this point in the season. They got one of the best wins of the season when they knocked off Ohio State at home a couple of weeks ago. Oregon has shown improvement as a team every week and looks to be playing their best football right now.
2. Georgia
The Bulldogs replace Texas as the predicted SEC champion after defeating the Longhorns in Austin. It was one of the most impressive performances of the year and renewed confidence in Georgia as a national championship contender. In case anyone forgot, Georgia is still really good. Texas was reminded of that on Saturday.
3. Clemson
The Tigers continue to look like the best team in the ACC, while Miami struggles to close wins over unranked opponents. Miami and Clemson will likely meet in Charlotte to decide who gets a top-four seed in the playoffs, and right now, Clemson looks better prepared to win that matchup.
4. BYU
Clemson defeating Miami in the ACC championship game would likely give them the edge over Big 12 champion BYU, even if the Cougars are undefeated. Still, I do not think BYU will complain about getting a first-round bye, even if it is the No. 4 seed.
The Rest of the Field:
5. Ohio State
6. Texas
7. Miami
8. Penn State
9. Tennessee
10. Notre Dame
11. Texas A&M
12. Boise State
