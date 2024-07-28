Big 12 College Football Team Preview 2024: BYU Cougars
In their final three years in independence, the BYU Cougars went on a 29-9 run. Over that stretch, Kalani Sitake led BYU to two AP Top 25 finishes, won two bowls, and produced a No. 2 overall NFL draft pick in Zach Wilson. And then in its first year in the Big 12, BYU went 5-7, winning two conference games. Without marked improvement in a new league, Sitake could be facing a seat that grows warmer by the week.
BYU has a rich history of winning football; the expectations in Provo are high. As Oklahoma and Texas depart the league, the throne sits empty. While teams like Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, and Utah all believe they should be the rightful heir – but why not BYU?
The team has a long way to go before it belongs in any championship conversation. But in 2024, the Cougars look to take a step in the right direction.
BYU Cougars Football History
BYU has a rich history of accomplished head coaches. LaVell Edwards – College Football Hall of Fame inductee and namesake of BYU's stadium – preceded Bronco Mendenhall, who preceded Kalani Sitake, quite a run. Even bridge coach Gary Crowton went 12-2 one season in Provo (albeit, with Edwards' roster). Since the start of Edwards' tenure in 1972, BYU won 10+ games 18 times and clinched the 1984 National Championship.
QB Ty Detmer won the 1990 Heisman Trophy (and finished a finalist two other years). BYU also produced a notable name: Steve Young. The Cougars have produced eight first-round NFL draft picks, four in the top five overall.
In the Mountain West, Western Athletic Conference, and Rocky Mountain Conference, BYU claimed 23 conference titles.
2023: A Brutal Transition
The days of Heisman winners, high NFL draft picks, and conference titles aren't too far removed, but after a 5-7 finish last year, it's hard to envision BYU as a top Big 12 program. Pitt and USC transfer Kedon Slovis completed fewer than 58% of his passes with just 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was benched for Jake Retzlaff, who completed 50.4% of his passes with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
The run game wasn't much better. UNLV 1,000-yard rusher Aidan Robbins transferred in, but suffered from a lingering injury and petered to just 485 rushing yards and one touchdown in eight games. The offense finished 100th in scoring and 120th in yards.
Defense wasn't much better. BYU allowed 30+ points eight times, including in every one of its final five games. After a 3-0 start (that included an upset win over Arkansas), the Cougars went 2-7 in Big 12 play, upending Cincinnati and Texas Tech in Provo.
BYU Cougars Offense Preview
Six of BYU's top seven receivers return this season, headlined by Chase Roberts (573 yards, five touchdowns) and Kody Epps (259). Top running back LJ Martin (518) also returns along with three starters on the offensive line. The receiving corps was largely banged up last year; Epps missed four games and Darius Lassiter missed two. Poor QB play dragged the unit down, but they have potential.
Thoughts differ on who the starting QB this season might be. Incumbent Jake Retzlaff is a logical answer – he knows the system and played snaps, albeit was underwhelming – and veteran Gerry Bohanon transfers in. Bohanon is a familiar name to Big 12 loyalists, as he spent four seasons with Baylor before spending the next two with USF. Outlets like OurLads, Athlon, and Lindy's list Retzlaff as the starter, but Phil Steele lists Bohanon.
Two other options do exist: Utah State transfer McCae Hillstead and Arizona State transfer Trenton Bourguet. Hillstead, a rising sophomore, completed fewer than 60% of his passes while Bourguet was routinely benched in favor of a running back running Wildcat.
Barring a serious return to form for Bohanon (he threw for 2,200 yards and 18 TDs in 2021), BYU's offense might only take a marginal step forward. A top-65 mark is in the cards, but likely not much higher than top-50.
BYU Cougars Defense Preview
BYU's defense was a liability last season. Five starters from that unit return, headlined by defensive lineman Tyler Batty. Linebacker Ben Bywater returns after missing a majority of the season to injury; in two other seasons, Bywater logged 200 tackles. Two safeties, Micah Harper and Talan Alfrey, also return after missing the entire season as presumed starters. Those three returners give this stop unit as massive boost.
Coordinator Jay Hill enters Year 2 after leaving Weber State to call the defense in Provo (just an hour away). Under his direction last year, BYU finished 111th in yards allowed and dead last in the nation in sacks, recording a total 11. As mentioned, the Cougars surrendered 30+ to each of their last five opponents, including 44 to TCU on a third-string QB.
Defensive efficiency for BYU this year starts and ends with the defensive front. Another year failing to get to opposing QBs likely results in another finish outside the top 100 nationally. That kind of finish could prompt a clearing of the house, perhaps on all fronts.
Best Case Scenario For BYU
A poor defensive finish under a new coordinator isn't reason for alarm. After all, Oklahoma finished 75th in points per drive surrendered under Brent Venables. Defensive systems are complicated and take time to root in a program; perhaps in this second year, players grasp the concepts more fully and play looser and faster.
The two biggest phases that must improve for a better season: the rushing attack and the pass rush. Neither was remotely effective last season, leading to BYU getting stonewalled offensively and giving up a flurry of points.
But injuries also played their part. Returning Bywater, Harper, Alfrey, and keeping the pass catchers on the field goes a long way to being more competitive. The jump to the Power Conference ranks is steep and BYU exhibited that fully. They simply didn't have the depth to compete at a high and consistent level last year. After inking its best recruiting class since 2010, the Cougars add much-needed depth.
Overall, 2024 likely has marginal improvement in store. However, with just one of their seven losses being by one possession, a leap in wins is unlikely. The best case scenario for BYU this season is likely 7-5 with a bowl berth. Anything less than that could be curtains for this coaching staff.
Worst Case Scenario For BYU
Alternatively, BYU didn't land a monster transfer class. They don't have one Power Conference-caliber starting QB on the roster; Bohanon hasn't touched the field in two years. Without an effective QB, BYU's offense is starting well behind the 8-Ball. Talent wasn't injected into the defense, specifically along the line. So, if that unit wants to improve, the individual players must take huge leaps in production.
Then there's the schedule. BYU plays two tough road games outside of league play in SMU and Wyoming. They field all six projected top finishers in the Big 12, per sportsbook odds (Utah, Kansas State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Arizona, UCF). As it stands before the season begins, BYU may only be favored in four games – those margins are expected to be razor-thin with road dates at Baylor and Arizona State.
If this were a projection of the most likely finish for BYU, I wouldn't write here that the Cougars are bowl bound. Two of their five wins last year came by one possession; that typically regresses to the mean as one different bounce changes the game.
Without notable added depth to the roster, BYU must stay healthy to stay competitive. The absolute floor (and I do mean absolute, but still realistic) is a 3-9 season. BYU could be in for a rough 2024.
2024 BYU Cougars Schedule
Date
Opponent
Aug. 31
Southern Illinois (FCS)
Sept. 6 (Friday)
at SMU
Sept. 14
at Wyoming
Sept. 21
Kansas State
Sept. 28
at Baylor
Oct. 5
BYE
Oct. 12
Arizona
Oct. 19
Oklahoma State
Oct. 26
at UCF
Nov. 2
BYE
Nov. 9
at Utah
Nov. 16
Kansas
Nov. 23
at Arizona State
Nov. 30
Houston
