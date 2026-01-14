TCU Women's Basketball Takes On Formidable West Virginia Squad

The TCU women’s basketball team is right back on track.

Losing to Utah on Jan. 3 was not an ideal outcome for Mark Campbell’s squad, but it seems to have reinvigorated the group. After the unfortunate defeat, the Horned Frogs (16-1, 4-1 Big 12) have put up two impressive performances against Oklahoma State and Arizona State. Before the team can fully take a deep breath (if such a thing is possible during the rigors of the college basketball season), it will have to take down a formidable West Virginia program on Jan. 14 that’s on the hunt for some Horned Frog hide.

So, will TCU triumph once more and continue to roll, or will it capitulate to the horrors of Morgantown? Let’s find out.

West Virginia’s Balanced Attack Demands Respect

Jan 11, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones center Audi Crooks (55) defends West Virginia Mountaineers guard Gia Cooke (3) during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

If the AP Top 25 were actually the AP Top 26, then West Virginia (14-3, 4-1) would have had a number next to its name. Alas, the Mountaineers just barely missed the cut. But despite not being ranked, head coach Mark Kellogg’s team is still one the Horned Frogs can’t afford to take lightly.

For one, West Virginia is one of the most potent offenses in the Big 12. Its 80 points per game ranks fourth in the conference, only behind TCU (84.3), Iowa State (86.8) and Oklahoma State (88.1). Secondly, West Virginia shines in the turnover battle, leading the conference with a margin of 7.71, nearly two full points better than second-place Oklahoma State (5.83). By contrast, TCU sits at just 2.59. In other words, West Virginia aims to make its opponents uncomfortable. And while it can be assumed that the immense talent of TCU can make that point null and void, it’s still something the Horned Frogs will have to be mindful of if they want to win.

Individually, the Mountaineers rely on a quartet of scorers: junior guard Gia Cooke, senior forward Kierra Wheeler, senior guard Sydney Shaw, and sophomore guard Jordan Harrison. All four of these players average at least 12 points per game, with Cooke, the team’s leading scorer, putting up 15.2 points a contest.

All four have different strengths. Wheeler is a player who’s going to attempt to dominate the paint, as she collects rebounds at a torrid rate and has a fantastic 54.8 field-goal percentage. Conversely, Shaw’s goal is to make you pay from beyond the arc. She’s hitting threes at a 41.6 percent clip, which is one of the best figures in the Big 12. Cooke and Harrison, meanwhile, can score from pretty much anywhere. It will be imperative to lock those two down if TCU wants to win.

Coming in Hot

Mar 8, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sydney Shaw (5) handles the ball while defended by TCU Horned Frogs guard Madison Conner (2) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Any doubts that West Virginia has what it takes to compete in this year’s Big 12 were quelled after it took down Iowa State on Jan. 11. The Cyclones have long been thought of as a team that can win the conference, and the Mountaineers’ triumph over them turned heads. In addition, West Virginia gave undefeated Texas Tech a run for its money on Jan. 7, showing that no matter the level of competition, beating the Mountaineers will be a tough task.

TCU obviously has a good shot to win, but it can’t afford to phone it in. For anybody who’s paid attention to Horned Frog basketball under Mark Campbell, that shouldn’t be a problem.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CST at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

