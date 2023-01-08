Big 12 Conference Partners With Frogtown Neighborhood To Paint LA Purple

Riff Ram Bah Zoo. All Glory to the Hypnotoad. Rah Rah TCU. As TCU Horned Frogs fans gather in Los Angeles this weekend, they have plenty of opportunities to show their support for their them.

The Big 12 Conference will be doing a takeover of "Frogtown,” one of Los Angeles's most vibrant and creative neighborhoods. This takeover will include the Conference partnering with Frogtown Brewery to offer purple beer on tap all weekend and a custom brew. The Frogtown takeover will also see the conference partner with Chef Javier Muoz and his Frogtowns Gourmet Tacos. The taco spot will create a "Frogtown Taco" that features a hand-pressed tortilla, beer-battered fish, a bed of purple cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole, and jack cheese. Additionally, a Frogtowns Gourmet Tacos food truck wrapped with purple and Big 12 branding will take to the streets of Los Angeles, visiting the TCU Pep Rally at Santa Monica Pier to hand out 200 free Frogtown Tacos on Sunday, January 8.

Frogs fans can enjoy a purple beer at Frogtown Brewery Barry Lewis/KillerFrogs

The Big 12 is also partnering with celebrity sneaker artist Kickstradomis for an exclusive, custom-made Horned Frog-inspired sneaker that will be given away through Big 12 social channels. Additionally, the Conference and TCU are executing an outdoor digital branding takeover of L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for TCU and the Big 12 Conference - we are thrilled to be a part of TCU's historic season and welcome the opportunity to showcase the Conference to new markets," said Commissioner Brett Yormark. "Through the Frogtown takeover and additional marketing initiatives, the Conference is making the most of its time out west, and we look forward to being a part of the biggest night college football has to offer."

