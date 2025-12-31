TCU Holds Slim Halftime Edge in Alamo Bowl

TCU’s history in the Alamo Bowl is well known to all who call themselves fans of the purple and white. From the historic 31-point comeback against Oregon in the 2015 edition to another fantastic win over Stanford in 2017, the Horned Frogs are familiar with success in San Antonio.

Picking up another win like that is the goal for TCU as it takes on No. 16 USC in the final game of the 2025 season. While playing a ranked program like the Trojans is always a tough task, the Frogs are having to do so without their offensive coordinator and starting quarterback. Instead, it would be Ken Seals starting at quarterback and tight ends coach Mitch Kirsch calling plays.

So, can TCU defy the odds and win its ninth game of the year? So far, so good. After two quarters, the Frogs lead USC 14-13.

It’s Ken Seals Time

Seals and the offense’s first two opportunities to make a difference didn’t go quite as planned, as the Frogs went three-and-out on both occasions. Without the defense, which held USC to just three points on its first several possessions, the team would have been down after a lackluster start on offense.

It was near the end of the quarter that TCU got the ball rolling. Jamel Johnson picked off USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, which enabled the Horned Frogs to subsequently put up their best drive yet. They traveled 69 yards on nine plays and ended up in the end zone thanks to a five-yard touchdown run by Jon Denman. Prior to the score, Seals had completed several key passes and had also hurdled a defender. Not too bad.

Had a nose for the end zone and the Frogs lead ‼️ pic.twitter.com/YWeVW8V0cj — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 31, 2025

The 7-3 advantage didn’t just provide TCU with a four-point edge — it also marked something historic. For the first time in three appearances, TCU had a first-half lead in the Alamo Bowl despite being 2-0 all time in the game.

The Second Quarter Battle

USC rebounded following Denman’s score. After two chunk plays via King Miller and Tanook Hines, the former ran it in for a touchdown to give the Trojans a 10-7 lead.

The battle didn’t stop there. TCU — driven by several third-down conversions — took the lead once again after Seals took it in from a yard out. It was a possession that saw Trent Battle shine and freshman Terry Shelton make his name known as he made a spectacular catch to keep the drive going. It was those unfamiliar faces that had given TCU its good start on offense.

Ken Seals, certified baller pic.twitter.com/FSunNJNwAs — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 31, 2025

Back-and-forth it went, though. USC and Maiava, whose only blemish had been the interception in the first quarter, once again marched down the field. But thanks to a couple of pass breakups by program legend Bud Clark, the Trojans were held out of the end zone and had to settle for a field goal to make it 14-13 heading into the locker room.

