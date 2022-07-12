Big 12 Football: What To Expect At Media Days

Football season is almost here. In just weeks, action on the gridiron returns to stadiums across the country. The Big 12 Media Days is an annual rite that marks the beginning of the football season. This year’s event will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Wednesday, July 13, and Thursday, July 14.

Your KillerFrogs team will be in attendance, talking to the coaches and players, live-tweeting, and capturing photos and video clips. Here are some storylines we will be following:

Meet the Commish

Brett Yormack hasn’t officially even begun his new gig. He was announced on June 29 as the new commissioner of the Big 12, replacing Bob Bowlsby, who stepped down in April after holding the job for the last ten years. Yormack officially takes on the job on August 1.

One day after Yormack, the former COO and co-CEO at Roc Nation Unified, more turmoil hit the college landscape when USC and UCLA announced their move to the Big Ten. That has raised more questions about the future of the Big 12. Will the Big 12 take on more new members, perhaps from the Pac-12? Or will the Big 12 and Pac-12 merge? Or will the Big 12 fold because its member schools all move to new leagues?

Yormack has an introductory press conference on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. We don’t expect a big announcement on conference realignment, but we expect many questions and buzz on the topic.

Big 12 Preview

In advance of Media Days, we published our Big 12 Preview on Tuesday. Can Baylor stave off contenders like Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas to repeat as Big 12 champions in 2022? How will Oklahoma respond under their new head coach? Is Kansas State with Deuce Vaughn the team we aren’t watching close enough? What about Texas with Bijan Robinson and now Quinn Ewers? Could Texas Tech or Kansas be an underdog?

In addition to these questions, we predict the final Big 12 standings in our preview.

New Coaches

With Gary Patterson no longer at the helm at TCU after 20+ years, the most tenured coach in the Big 12 is Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State (23 years). After that, it’s Matt Campbell at Iowa State (seven years). The remaining eight coaches have all been at their respective schools for four years or less.

Three schools have new head coaches, each of whom will be making their first appearance as head coach at the Big 12 Media Days. Those coaches are:

Sonny Dykes -TCU (was the head coach at SMU)

Joey McGuire – Texas Tech (was an assistant to both Matt Rhule and Dave Aranda at Baylor)

Brent Venables – Oklahoma (was the defensive coordinator at Clemson, a role he had previously for years at OU)

Split the Teams

Big 12 Media Days is such a big event; it requires two days to meet all the teams. Each day, five schools from the league come with their head coach and 2-4 players. Here is how this year’s event will be split:

Wednesday, July 13:

Baylor

Kansas

Kansas State

Oklahoma State

West Virginia

Thursday, July 14

Iowa State

Oklahoma

TCU

Texas

Texas Tech

Participating Players

Here are the players from each school who are scheduled to appear at Big 12 Media Days:

Baylor

LB, Dillon Doyle

LB, Bryson Jackson

TE, Ben Sims

Iowa State

LB, O’Rien Vance

WR, Xavier Hutchinson

OL, Trevor Downing

Kansas

S, Kenny Logan Jr.

QB, Jalon Daniels

RB, Devin Neal

OL, Earl Bostic Jr.

Kansas State

QB, Adrian Martinez

RB, Deuce Vaughn

LB, Daniel Green

DT, Eli Huggins

Oklahoma

DE, Ethan Downs

CB, Woodi Washington

QB, Dillon Gabriel

WR, Marvin Mims

Oklahoma State

QB, Spencer Sanders

WR, Brennan Presley

DE, Brock Martin

DE, Tyler Lacy

TCU

C, Steve Avila

CB, Tre’Vius Hodges Tomlinson

WR, Quentin Johnson

LB, Dee Winters

Texas

RB, Roschon Johnson

RB, Bijan Robinson

LB, DeMarvion Overshown

DE, Ovie Oghoufo

Texas Tech

OL, Caleb Rogers

WR, Myles Price

OLB, Tyree Wilson

DB, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

West Virginia

WR, Bryce Ford-Wheaton

OL, Zach Frazier

DL, Dante Stills

CB, Charles Woods

