Is this Gary Patterson's last season as head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs?

When discussing potential Texas Tech coaching candidates to replace the recently fired Matt Wells on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show yesterday, the conversation started out innocently enough naming UTSA's Jeff Traylor and SMU's Sonny Dykes as the two rumored leading candidates. For TCU Horned Frogs fans however, the Texas Tech job talk was just a segue to the real news:

Bruce Feldman said that last week he had been told by sources close to the situation that this could be Gary Patterson's last year as head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs. Since 2018, Gary Patterson's Horned Frogs have an overall record of 21-22 and 13-19 in Big 12 conference play.

Since being promoted to TCU's Head Football Coach from Defensive Coordinator when then TCU Head Coach Dennis Franchione took the Alabama head coaching job at the end of the 2000 season, Gary Patterson has rebuilt TCU football into a modern football powerhouse from the ashes of the post SWC era. It goes without saying, from 2000 on has been the Gary Patterson Era. With a record of 181-79 as TCU head coach, Patterson surpassed legendary TCU coach Dutch Meyer on TCU's all time win list.

Gary Patterson's Accomplishments and Honors

Championships

1 C-USA (2002)

4 MWC (2005,2009-2011)

1 Big 12 (2014)

Awards

2x AFCA Coach of the Year (2009,2014)

2x AP Coach of the Year (2009, 2014)

Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year (2009)

2x Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year (2009,2014)

George Munger Award (2009)

Liberty Mutual Coach of the Year Award (2009)

2x SN Coach of the Year (2009, 2014)

2x Walter Camp Coach of the Year (2009, 2014)

2x Woody Hayes Trophy (2009, 2014)

Home Depot Coach of the Year Award (2014)

Paul "Bear" Bryant Award (2014)

C-USA Coach of the Year (2002)

2x MWC Coach of the Year (2005, 2009)

Big 12 Coach of the Year Award (2014)

Patterson's success would eventually get TCU invited to join power conferences the Big East and the Big 12, with TCU choosing to rejoin many of their old SWC foes in the Big 12 in 2012. In 2016 TCU put up a Gary Patterson statue on campus along with TCU legends head coach Dutch Meyer and quarterback Davey O'Brien. The new Amon G. Carter stadium, whose construction was finished in 2012, will always be the house that Gary built.

