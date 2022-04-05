Skip to main content
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby to Step Down From Role After 10 Years

Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced on Tuesday that he would be leaving his role this year, per a release from the conference.

Bowlsby has served as commissioner for the last 10 years, making him the longest-tenured person in that role in a Power 5 conference.

“After more than 40 years of serving in leadership roles in intercollegiate athletics, including the last 10 with the Big 12, and given the major issues that college sports in general and the Big 12 specifically will address in the next several years, I have reached a natural transition point in my tenure as Commissioner, as well as in my career,” Bowlsby said in the statement.

The longtime commissioner announced his decision the morning after Kansas won the men’s basketball national championship, the 25th national title earned by a Big 12 school since he’s been commissioner. 

Since taking over in 2012, Bowlsby oversaw several major changes in conference membership. Soon after he arrived, TCU and West Virginia joined the conference, replacing departures by Texas A&M, Nebraska, Missouri and Colorado. His stepping down as commissioner comes at a time of more significant change, as Texas and Oklahoma are set to depart and be replaced by Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and UCF.

Bowlsby’s contract wasn’t up until 2025, but he said he wanted to leave in order for the conference to undergo a smooth transition.

“The Big 12 will soon bring in our four new members and negotiate a new grant of rights and media rights agreements,” Bowlsby said. “I truly believe the Big 12 and our member institutions are in a strong position now and as we look into the future. As such, this is an appropriate time for me to step away from the Commissioner’s role so that the next leader of the Conference can take the reins on these significant matters that will come to the forefront before the end of the term of my employment agreement in 2025 to set the stage for the Big 12’s future ongoing success.”

The Big 12 Conference will begin a nationwide search in the next few weeks. 

