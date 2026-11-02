Big 12 Football Power Rankings Entering Week 10 Bring More November Movement

The Big 12 delivered another unpredictable Week 9. Several teams strengthened their cases with key conference wins, while others suffered losses that made their paths through the Big 12 championship race more difficult

Week 9 also featured multiple dramatic finishes, a dominant performance following a major coaching decision, and another reminder that the conference title race is far from settled. With November underway, the pressure is building across the Big 12.

Movement reflects the change from last week’s Big 12 football power rankings . These are editorial power rankings, separate from the conference standings. All kickoff times are Central.

1. Utah Utes (↔)

Record: 8–0, 5–0 Big 12.

Utah remains the team to beat in the Big 12 after continuing its undefeated start with a 49–25 victory over Cincinnati. The Utes have consistently found ways to control games on both sides of the ball, and their latest performance showed why they remain at the top of these rankings.

Utah now faces its biggest test of the season when BYU comes to town for the Holy War. The matchup has major implications for the conference championship race, especially with both teams near the top of the standings.

This week: vs. BYU, Saturday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. on ABC.

2. BYU Cougars (↔)

Record: 7–1, 4–1 Big 12.

BYU handled Arizona State 27–20 to stay within reach of Utah in the Big 12 standings. The Cougars have continued to put together a strong season, and their defense once again helped them secure an important conference victory.

The upcoming rivalry game against Utah gives BYU an opportunity to make a major statement. A win would put the Cougars in an even stronger position in the conference race, while a loss would make catching the undefeated Utes more difficult.

This week: at Utah, Saturday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. on ABC.

3. Texas Tech Red Raiders (↑1)

Record: 7–1, 4–1 Big 12.

Texas Tech moves into third after earning a 34–26 win over Arizona. The Red Raiders handled business against another top-tier conference opponent and remain firmly in the Big 12 championship conversation.

Texas Tech has an opportunity to keep building momentum at home against West Virginia. The Mountaineers are coming off a bye week, but the Red Raiders must protect their position near the top of the rankings.

This week: vs. West Virginia, Saturday, Nov. 7, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

4. Houston Cougars (↑1)

Record: 6–2, 3–2 Big 12.

Houston moves up to No. 4 after taking a week off. The Cougars have put together an impressive season and remain one of the conference's strongest teams, despite a pair of Big 12 losses against two of the conference's top teams.

Houston returns to action against Cincinnati, which is coming off a 24-point blowout loss to Utah. The Cougars will have an opportunity to improve their conference record and strengthen their position in the race.

This week: vs. Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

5. Arizona Wildcats (↓2)

Record: 6–2, 3–2 Big 12.

Oct 31, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver R.J. Mosley (2) is carted off the field in the second half after an injury in the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona drops two spots after losing 34–26 to Texas Tech. The Wildcats were competitive against one of the conference's best teams, but the loss keeps them behind the Red Raiders in these rankings and makes their route to the Big 12 championship game more difficult

Arizona still has an opportunity to make a push during the final month of the regular season. A home game against TCU gives the Wildcats a chance to respond and avoid dropping further in the rankings.

This week: vs. TCU, Friday, Nov. 6, 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.

6. Baylor Bears (↑9)

Record: 5–3, 3–2 Big 12.

Baylor makes the biggest jump in this week's rankings after a dominant 41–9 victory over UCF. The Bears responded after a brutal week that included the firing of head coach Dave Aranda following the team's loss to Kansas.

The coaching change created plenty of uncertainty surrounding the program, but Interim Head Coach Joe Klanderman had his team prepared as they delivered an impressive performance against a team that had just upset top-ranked BYU. The Bears have moved into the middle of the Big 12 race and now have an opportunity to build on that momentum against Iowa State.

This week: vs. Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. on FS1.

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys (↓1)

Record: 5–3, 3–2 Big 12.

Oklahoma State drops one spot after falling 51–49 to Iowa State in one of the weekend's most entertaining games. The Cowboys put up 49 points but still came away with a loss after Iowa State kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Despite the defeat, Oklahoma State remains in a strong position with a 3–2 conference record. The loss leaves the Cowboys with less room for error in the Big 12 championship race, but they will look to bounce back against Kansas State this Saturday.

This week: at Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 7, noon on TNT.

8. Iowa State Cyclones (↑2)

Record: 4–4, 2–3 Big 12.

Iowa State earns a two-spot jump after taking down Oklahoma State 51–49. The Cyclones found a way to win a high-scoring shootout and showed resilience by coming through in the final moments against a team with a winning conference record.

The victory gives Iowa State some momentum heading into November. The Cyclones still have work to do after a difficult stretch of conference games, but the win over Oklahoma State provides an important opportunity to build on.

This week: at Baylor, Saturday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m on FS1.

Iowa State running back Easton Miller (25) celebrates with Iowa State tight end Vince Benetti (37) after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma State during the second quarter on Oct. 31, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

9. West Virginia Mountaineers (↔)

Record: 5–3, 2–3 Big 12.

West Virginia remains at No. 9 after having a bye in Week 9. The Mountaineers have been competitive throughout the season and remain in position to make a late push in the Big 12 standings.

The challenge gets tougher this week with a road matchup against Texas Tech. West Virginia will need a very strong performance to leave Lubbock with a victory and improve its standing in the conference.

This week: at Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 7, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

10. UCF Knights (↓3)

Record: 4–4, 2–3 Big 12.

UCF takes a significant fall after suffering a 41–9 loss to Baylor. The Knights struggled to keep pace with the Bears and were unable to build on the momentum they had carried into the matchup.

UCF has shown it can compete with quality opponents, but this past week raises questions heading into the final stretch of the season. The Knights will look to get back on track against Kansas, a team also struggling to find consistency.

This week: at Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN2.

11. Cincinnati Bearcats (↓3)

Record: 5–3, 2–3 Big 12.

Cincinnati drops three spots after a 49–25 loss to Utah. The Bearcats struggled to slow down the Utes and were unable to keep the game competitive as Utah continued its undefeated season.

Cincinnati is still one game away from becoming bowl-eligible, but the loss makes its upcoming matchup against Houston even more important. The Bearcats will need to respond quickly against another one of the conference's top teams.

This week: at Houston, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

12. TCU Horned Frogs (↑1)

Record: 4–4, 2–3 Big 12.

TCU moves up one spot after earning a 22–16 victory over Kansas. The Horned Frogs did enough to secure the home win and avoid another setback in conference play.

The victory gives TCU some momentum heading into a difficult November schedule. The Horned Frogs have a short week as they travel to Arizona, where they will have an opportunity to pick up an important conference win.

This week: at Arizona, Friday, Nov. 6, 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.

13. Arizona State Sun Devils (↓2)

Record: 4–4, 2–3 Big 12.

Arizona State falls two spots after losing 27–20 to BYU. The Sun Devils were able to keep the game within reach, but they ultimately came up short against one of the conference's top teams.

Arizona State has struggled to find consistent results in Big 12 play, but the upcoming matchup against Colorado offers a chance to get back above .500. With the season entering its final month, the Sun Devils need to take advantage of opportunities against teams near them in the standings.

This week: vs. Colorado, Saturday, Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

14. Colorado Buffaloes (↑2)

Record: 3–5, 1–4 Big 12.

Colorado moves up two spot after earning a 27–24 overtime victory over Kansas State. The Buffaloes came through in a close conference matchup and picked up an important win after a difficult start to Big 12 play.

The victory gives Colorado something to build on, but the Buffaloes still have a long way to go to climb the conference standings. A road game against Arizona State gives them another opportunity to show progress.

This week: at Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

15. Kansas State Wildcats (↓3)

Record: 4–4, 1–4 Big 12.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Collin Klein during the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas State drops three spots after losing 27–24 in overtime to Colorado. The Wildcats had an opportunity to pick up a much-needed conference victory but could not finish the game.

At 1–4 in Big 12 play, Kansas State has put itself in a difficult position heading into November. The Wildcats will try to turn things around against Oklahoma State, another team coming off a brutal loss.

This week: vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday, Nov. 7, noon on TNT.

16. Kansas Jayhawks (↓2)

Record: 3–5, 1–4 Big 12.

Kansas drops to the bottom of the rankings after a 22–16 loss to TCU. The Jayhawks led 13-0 at halftime but let it slip away against the Horned Frogs.

Kansas has struggled to put together consistent performances in conference play, and the remaining schedule offers little room for error. The Jayhawks will look to respond at home against UCF.

This week: vs. UCF, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN2.

What the Big 12 Football Power Rankings Mean for TCU

TCU’s win over Kansas gets the Horned Frogs back to .500, but the November schedule leaves little time to celebrate. At 4–4, TCU needs two wins in its final four regular-season games to reach bowl eligibility.

Friday’s trip to Arizona puts the Frogs against the No. 5 team in these rankings. For more on how TCU kept its season moving forward, read our takeaways from the Kansas victory.

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