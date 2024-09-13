Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 3
Week 3 of the college football season is upon us. After a couple of weeks of nonconference, tune-up games, the first Big 12 conference game of the year takes place on Saturday night when UCF visits TCU.
It’s a whole new look for the Big 12 with four new teams joining the league this year – Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah.
Now that we’ve seen each of the 16 teams play two games, it is time to debut our weekly Big 12 Football Power Rankings.
We will provide our weekly Power Rankings as voted on by our participants each week. Below are the Week 3 Power Rankings before the first games.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 38 Total Participants
- TCU FanNation (KillerFrogs) Editorial Staff (17)
- Not all are TCU homers – fans of teams in the SEC and Big Ten are part of our editorial staff. In fact, our writers are based in five states from Ohio to Texas.
- One to two fans from each of the Big 12 current schools (21)
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-10. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2024 Big 12 Power Rankings – Week 3
This week’s inaugural rankings have some very close races. Utah comes in at the No. 1 spot. Still, nearly one-third of our voters placed them anywhere from No. 2 – No. 4. On the other end, Houston comes in at No. 16, but they received four votes that placed them at No. 12. Two points separate both Oklahoma State/Kansas State and Iowa State/Arizona. Only 14 points separate Arizona, TCU, and UCF. As more games are played, we should start to see more and more separation.
16. Houston (0-2)
Hosts Rice (1-1)
15. Texas Tech (1-1)
Hosts North Texas (1-1)
14. Cincinnati (1-1)
Visits Miami (OH) (0-1)
13. Colorado (1-1)
Visits Colorado State (1-1)
12. Baylor (1-1)
Hosts Air Force (1-1)
11. West Virginia (1-1)
Visits Pittsburgh (2-0)
10. BYU (2-0)
Visits Wyoming (0-2)
9. Kansas (1-1)
Hosts UNLV (2-0)
8. Arizona State (2-0)
Visits Texas State (2-0)
7. UCF (2-0)
Visits TCU (2-0)
6. TCU (2-0)
Hosts UCF (2-0)
5. #20 Arizona (2-0)
Visits #14 Kansas State (2-0)
This game is a non-conference game as it was scheduled as a home-and-home matchup before conference realignment.
4. #21 Iowa State
Bye Week (2-0)
3. #14 Kansas State (2-0)
Hosts #20 Arizona (2-0) (nonconference game)
2. #2 Oklahoma State (2-0)
Visits Tulsa (1-1)
1. #12 Utah (2-0)
Visits Utah State (1-1)
Did our group of voters get it right? Have a different opinion of where a team should be ranked? Let us know!
