Big 12 Football: Week One Matchups And Predictions

It has been a long 233 days since the last college football season came to an end. We got a little tease last weekend with a few Week 0 games. But now, the wait is over. Football season is back. All ten teams in the Big 12 are in action.

The highlight of the weekend is the return of the “Backyard Brawl,” with West Virginia traveling to Pittsburgh on Thursday night. TCU plays on Friday night against Colorado, the only other Power 5 versus Power 5 match-up among Big 12 teams.

Here’s a look at this week’s slate of league games:

All times listed are Central Time.

West Virginia at #17 Pittsburgh

Thursday, 6 p.m., ESPN

The “Backyard Brawl” is back after an 11-year hiatus. The unfriendly neighbors are back at renewing their rivalry. It will also feature a battle between two quarterbacks who are renewing a feud of their own. West Virginia’s JT Daniels and Pitt’s Kedon Slovis previously battled each other for the starting position at USC.

Pick: West Virginia

Central Michigan at #12 Oklahoma State

Thursday, 6 p.m., FS1

It’s been a long off-season for the Cowboys. Had they garnered just one more yard in the Big 12 Championship, we’d be looking at the defending Big 12 champions and would have appeared in the College Football Playoff instead of the Fiesta Bowl. They look to get that monkey off their back and start the season strong.

Pick: Oklahoma State

Tennessee Tech at Kansas

Friday, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Last year, Kansas beat an FCS team at home, and the crowd stormed the field, all of the two dozen probably in attendance. Buckle up, Jayhawks. This may be your only chance to storm the field again this year. Oh wait, Texas does come to Lawrence this year so you might get another!

Pick: Kansas

TCU at Colorado

Friday, 9 p.m., ESPN

It’s a new era at TCU with a new head coach as the Sonny Dykes Era begins. And Dykes has said three of his quarterbacks will play in Friday night's game, but he has yet to announce a starter. He’s not alone. Colorado coach Karl Dorrell also has a choice to make between Brendon Lewis and J.T. Shrout as the starting quarterback for the Buffaloes.

Pick: TCU

SE Missouri State at Iowa State

Saturday, 1 p.m., ESPN+

The 2020 season was one of the best ones in its history for Iowa State. They started 2021 with great expectations. But then they had a string of bad luck late in the year. This year, they are looking for redemption. And they should get off to a fast start with an FCS team at home.

Pick: Iowa State

UTEP at #9 Oklahoma

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Fox

UTEP was one of the few teams to play a game on Week 0 last week. They had a tough time at home against North Texas. The road doesn’t get any easier this week as the Miners head to Norman. The Sooners are a 30.5-point favorite. Let the Brent Venables/Dillon Gabriel Era begin.

Pick: Oklahoma

South Dakota at Kansas State

Saturday, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Last year, South Dakota traveled to the state of Kansas and lost to the Jayhawks. Kansas fans were so excited that they stormed the field (see above). Don’t expect the fans of the Wildcats to do the same. The feeling in the Little Apple is that K-State could be the sleeper team in the Big 12. They expect great things this season. A win over South Dakota is just a bump in the road for them.

Pick: Kansas State

Albany at #10 Baylor

Saturday, 6 p.m., ESPN+

What we just said about Kansas State applies here as well. Baylor is the defending conference champion. They look to continue that momentum this season. Again, Albany is just another bump in the road for the Bears.

Pick: Baylor

Louisiana Monroe at Texas

Saturday, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network

Speaking of new eras in the Big 12, for the first time in 21 years, Gary Patterson won’t be on the sidelines at TCU. He’s now a special assistant to Steve Sarkisian and providing defensive guidance to the Longhorns. Texas has a marquee matchup next week when Alabama comes to Austin. Let’s hope that Texas is not looking too far ahead and overlooks ULM. Last season, Texas is a 37.5-point favorite. It should be an easy win.

Pick: Texas

Murray State at Texas Tech

Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Here’s another FCS team traveling to play at a Big 12 school. Joey McGuire has pumped up the volume and attitude in Lubbock. He looks to get his team off to a fast start and begin the turnaround his fans are expecting.

Pick: Texas Tech

Yes. You’ve read this right. For Week One, we have the Big 12 doing a clean sweep going 10-0. Let’s see if that holds true.

