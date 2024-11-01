Big 12 Game of the Week: No. 11 Iowa State vs. Texas Tech
Heading into the first game of November, Iowa State has a perfect record of 7-0.
They are putting that perfect record on the line on Saturday when they host Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are 5-3 and have had one of the most surprising seasons of any Big 12 team so far this season. In fact, they were 5-1 before losing their last two games. Nevertheless, the Red Raiders have shown that they are a team capable of playing high-level football.
Last week against UCF, Iowa State flirted with disaster. They only defeated the Knights by three points in a 38-35 nailbiter. That narrow win dropped them from No. 9 in the AP Poll to No. 11. Ultimately, winning that game was all that mattered, but they did not look like a very strong team against UCF, who has struggled mightily this season.
As we approach the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings, the eye test is one of the most important parts of evaluating a team for the postseason. The Cyclones would benefit greatly from a convincing win over Texas Tech on Saturday. Additionally, this would be the first time in the history of Iowa State's program that they have started a season 8–0.
Texas Tech has won the last two meetings in this series by very slim margins, and they are coming off a very disappointing loss to TCU. The Red Raiders surrendered a 17-point second-half lead and lost 35–34 to the Frogs. They cannot play that poorly and expect to beat Iowa State.
For the conference as a whole, Iowa State winning this game would be a much better result. The Big 12 would benefit greatly from having an undefeated conference champion in the playoffs. Iowa State is hoping that they are that team, while the Red Raiders hope they can spoil that party.
