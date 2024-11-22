Big 12 Game of the Week: No. 21 Arizona State vs. No. 14 BYU
Arizona State and BYU both have everything in front of them for the rest of the season. However, after Saturday night, only one of these two teams will still be able to say that.
The Sun Devils are thriving under second-year coach Kenny Dillingham, riding a three-game win streak and boasting the program’s most dramatic turnaround in nearly 30 years. Meanwhile, BYU is rebounding from its first loss of the season and still controls its Big 12 fate.
For Arizona State, this is no ordinary game. Saturday marks the first time the Sun Devils have hosted a November clash as a ranked team since 2014, signaling a return to relevance for the program.
“We haven’t had one like this yet since I’ve been here,” Dillingham said. “This is going to be the game where people can really feel it.”
The Sun Devils have had quite the journey this season to get here. They entered the season as heavy Big 12 underdogs, predicted to finish last in the preseason poll. Surpassing all expectations, they’ve secured an impressive five-win improvement over last season and are now on the cusp of something special.
Meanwhile, BYU stormed out of the gates with a 9-0 record before stumbling in a 17-13 loss to Kansas last week. Despite the setback, the Cougars remain well-positioned in the Big 12 race and have an opportunity to change the narrative back to a positive one against Arizona State.
For BYU, the stakes go beyond rankings. After being picked 13th in the preseason Big 12 poll, the Cougars have defied expectations as well, aiming to solidify themselves as perennial contenders in their new conference. Their head coach Kalani Sitake has completely changed the buzz around his future with this turnaround season.
The atmosphere at Sun Devil Stadium will be electric, with two teams who have defied expectations vying for postseason relevance. As Dillingham put it, “This is going to be the game where people can really feel it.”
It’s a showdown that could alter the trajectory of the season—not just for Arizona State and BYU, but for the entire Big 12.
