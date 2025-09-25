Why a Pair of TCU Running Backs Will Have Significant Roles Against ASU
The Frogs are heading into Friday’s matchup with Arizona State down a few big names. Without Kevorian Barnes for the second straight week, Jeremy Payne and Trent Battle have another opportunity to provide a spark in the running game.
TCU has shown its depth at the running back position, which has been by committee to start the season. Against a strong Sun Devils’ defense, Payne and Battle will need to protect Josh Hoover in the pocket.
ASU is tied first in the Big 12 with 13 sacks this season. Linebacker Keyshawn Elliot and defensive lineman Calyton Smith each have a team-leading three sacks. Elliot is also seventh in the Big 12 with 30 sacks, while his fellow linebacker Jordan Crook is sixth with 33 tackles.
The good news for the Frogs is that their offensive line has been as strong as ever through the first three games. Hoover has only been sacked twice–both against SMU. While Barnes’ blocking ability is a loss for TCU, Payne and Battle will need to recreate that aspect of protection. Those two will need to read the defenses well enough to anticipate pressure either up the middle or from the sides.
In addition to protecting the quarterback, establishing the rushing game is crucial. This Arizona State defense will give the Frogs a tough battle. They rank fourth in the Big 12 in rush defense, allowing just 95.3 rushing yards per game and 3.1 yards per carry.
But through the first three games, TCU has averaged 174.7 rushing yards per game. That is also an efficient 5.2 yards per carry. Now in his sophomore year, Payne has taken the next step. Not only has he rushed for 110 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, but he has also become a threat in the passing game with seven receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Payne’s ability to get chunk plays on the ground and make catches in the flat, or even checkdowns for short gains, will be crucial to the success of the Frogs’ offense come Friday.
Battle has also been explosive out of the backfield, tallying 108 yards for two touchdowns and averaging nine yards per carry. This also means we might see more of the freshman Jon Denman to keep a steady rotation between the trio throughout the game.
What’s Next?
The Frogs and Sun Devils meet for a Big 12 showdown at Mountain America Stadium. Kick off is set for 8:00 p.m. CT and will be televised on FOX.