Big 12 Game of the Week: Texas Tech vs. No. 20 Colorado
Heading into Week 11, No. 20 Colorado (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) is in the thick of the race for a Big 12 title, and they’ll look to solidify their standing on Saturday when they travel to face Texas Tech (6-3, 4-2).
The Buffaloes are coming off a bye week, which allowed them to move into a tie for second place in the Big 12. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders are fresh off a huge win, having handed No. 17 Iowa State their first loss of the season in a thrilling 23-22 victory. This game has shaped up to be an important matchup for both teams who are fighting for similar goals.
For Colorado, this game is crucial in keeping their Big 12 title hopes alive. The Buffaloes have shown that they can compete with the best in the conference, but the road to a potential championship will be tough. A win over Texas Tech would strengthen their position in the standings and keep them in the race for the conference title and a College Football Playoff spot. Colorado has only two losses on the year, and they know that every win from here on out is vital.
Texas Tech, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their momentum after a massive victory last weekend. The Red Raiders have been one of the most unpredictable teams in the Big 12, with five of their six wins coming by one score. Last week’s upset of undefeated Iowa State was a statement win, but they can build on that momemtum on Saturday. A win over Colorado would put them firmly in the hunt for a top-tier bowl game and would be another huge signature win for head coach Joey McGuire.