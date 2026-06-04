The Big 12 Just Fixed One of Fans' Biggest Complaints

For years, fans watching Big 12 football have vented their frustration on social media, in the stands, and in every TCU message board thread you can find: why does the officiating feel so inconsistent? Why does it sometimes seem like no one in charge is watching the same game we are?

Why Big 12 Fans Have Been Asking for This

Watch: TCU baseball head coach Kirk Saarloos discusses the Big 12's replay review process and the frustrations many fans have experienced.

While football often draws the most attention, concerns about replay review and officiating consistency have surfaced across multiple Big 12 sports, including baseball. Moments like these help explain why the conference believes a centralized Replay Operations Center is needed

On Friday, May 29, the conference announced a centralized Replay Operations Center (ROC) at Williams Tower in Irving, Texas, the Big 12 headquarters. Launching for the 2027 football season, the facility will feature 10 replay stations (expandable to 16), a 32-input replay system, integrated communication, DVS 360 post-game review, and PTZ All-30 View cameras to monitor all players and officials.

The launch of the Big 12’s Replay Operations Center represents a significant step toward improving officiating consistency and transparency within the conference.

The SEC, ACC, the Big 10 Got There First

The SEC has had some form of centralized collaborative replay since 2016, when it launched a Video Center at its Birmingham headquarters. Under that system, three officiating personnel at SEC HQ serve as a second set of eyes on every in-stadium replay review, communicating in real time with the replay official at the venue. The goal, as SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey described it at the time, was “to use the best-available resources to support correct outcomes.” That system has been quietly operating for nearly a decade.

The ACC adopted a public approach with its Game Day Operations Center in Uptown Charlotte, designed for multi-game oversight. In September 2025, it managed to host 12 football games in a single day, despite lightning delays. The ACC also introduced live replay audio on TV broadcasts, allowing fans to hear real-time discussions between referees and replay officials, which was well received.

In 2024, the Big Ten introduced what is likely the most advanced replay center in college football, located in Rosemont, Illinois. It includes extensive monitoring stations and collaborative officials. Through a partnership with Hawk-Eye Innovations, the center uses synchronized multi-angle replay to facilitate rapid communication, aiming to make accurate calls in under a minute.

Until now, the Big 12’s lack of a centralized, conference-controlled replay facility has set it apart from its peers and has led to ongoing oversight challenges, which the new ROC aims to resolve.

What the Big 12 Replay Center Actually Does

The new ROC is a 2,000-square-foot facility featuring a 32-input replay system utilizing campus fiber infrastructure, PTZ All-30 View cameras, and DVS 360 post-game review tools. DVSport, the project partner, will offer 24/7 remote support, in-person game-day assistance, and operator training.

The ROC will provide live audio during replay reviews on Big 12 football broadcasts, making the conference one of only two to offer this level of transparency on television. Live replay look-ins began in 2025, with audio to follow in 2026 and full operations in 2027.

“Our new replay center is a key investment in Big 12 Football that will strengthen our football ecosystem,” said Big 12 Chief Football and Competition Officer Scott Draper. “This state-of-the-art facility enhances communication and replay operations, elevates our television broadcasts, and creates new opportunities to improve fan engagement and transparency while keeping the Big 12 at the forefront of innovation in college athletics. Our focus on integrated technology and transparency positions us uniquely among major conferences.”

The facility’s potential as a multi-sport venue is notable. The press release references “future all-sport replay capabilities,” raising questions about the impact on Big 12 basketball and baseball.

Football is Just the Beginning

Centralized replay for college basketball and baseball remains underdeveloped across all conferences, including the Big 12, but advancements are occurring more rapidly than many anticipate.

Could Replay Reform Eventually Reach Basketball and Baseball? | On Assignment for KillerFrogs.com

The ACC’s Charlotte operations center already handles non-football sports to some extent. The Big Ten’s infrastructure was built with expansion in mind. As video review becomes more routine in college baseball -- the sport added expanded replay rules in recent years -- and as the NCAA continues to wrestle with officiating consistency in basketball, conferences with permanent, technology-equipped replay centers will have a significant structural advantage.

For the Big 12, where inconsistent basketball officiating has drawn criticism, the potential demonstrates a commitment to fairness. However, meaningful improvements for baseball and baseball depend on further expansion of these systems, a process still in its early stages.

Will This Actually Improve Officiating?

The increasing use of technology prompts an important question: how much of the human element should be removed from these games?

Some argue that technological advances are always beneficial, asserting that accuracy is paramount and that any tool that supports correct outcomes should be adopted. The leagues advancing most rapidly in replay infrastructure support this perspective.

However, others contend that human officiating, despite its imperfections, is integral to the sport’s character. Controversial calls can unite fans and spark discussion. Excessive reliance on video review may diminish these shared experiences.

Implementation fairness is also a concern. Camera angles and stadium infrastructure vary, and a centralized replay system is only as effective as the quality of its video feeds. Superior camera coverage at one venue could introduce new inequities.

The Big 12's new Replay Operations Center was built for football, but its long-term impact could eventually extend far beyond the gridiron | Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI

And then there’s the question of accountability. When a replay official in a conference operations center makes a wrong call, who answers for it? At least when the man on the field blows a call, there’s a face, a name, and a crew that can be evaluated. The more layers of technology and remote personnel you add, the murkier accountability becomes.

The Bottom Line

For years, Big 12 fans have complained about inconsistent officiating, confusing replay reviews, and a lack of transparency when controversial calls changed games. In 2027, the conference hopes its new Replay Operations Center will start to address those concerns by bringing replay reviews under one roof and providing officials with better tools to communicate and collaborate.

Will it eliminate every controversial call? Of course not. Officiating mistakes arep art of sports, and no amount of technology can completely remove the human element from the game.

But for the first time, the Big 12 is making a significant investment in consistency, accountability, and transparency. For TCU fans who have spent years questioning how replay decisions are made, that's a step in the right direction.

For TCU fans, the question is no longer whether the Big 12 needed a replay center. The question now is whether it will finally deliver the consistency fans have been asking for.