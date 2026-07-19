One of the best parts of college football is traveling to experience opposing teams' stadiums, traditions, tailgates, and fan bases. Every road trip has its own unique personality, whether it's a jam-packed stadium under the lights, a scenic backdrop, or a crowd so loud that communication becomes nearly impossible. The Big 12 has a little bit of everything, making it one of the best conferences in the country for college football road trips.

TCU will travel to four Big 12 stadiums this season. To rank these stadiums, I considered four key factors: atmosphere, stadium quality, overall gameday experience, and home-field advantage. Here's how the four stadiums stack up in my rankings heading into the 2026 season, starting with No. 4 and working up to No. 1.

No. 4: Casino Del Sol Stadium (Arizona)

The home of the Arizona Wildcats, Casino Del Sol Stadium, comes in last on my list, but it is far from a bad stadium and far from the worst in the Big 12. It was a tough decision because all four stadiums TCU will visit this season are quality venues.

Tucked in the heart of Tucson with the Santa Catalina Mountains serving as a beautiful backdrop, Arizona's stadium offers one of the best scenic views in the conference. Since joining the Big 12, the Wildcats have built a stronger home atmosphere as the program has become more competitive. A Big 12 After Dark kickoff like the one TCU will play this season always adds another level of excitement. The late-night atmosphere creates a unique experience that few venues in the conference can replicate.

However, Arizona Stadium falls just short of the others because it is one of the Big 12's oldest venues. The recently renamed stadium seats just over 56,000 fans and sits on the edge of the Arizona desert. Personally, I like this stadium quite a bit, but it lacks the modern feel and updated amenities that set the conference's top stadiums apart. That could soon change, though. Recent upgrades, including new LED lighting, an enhanced sound system, upgraded video boards, and the relocation of the team sidelines, have the potential to elevate the overall gameday experience. If those enhancements live up to expectations, Arizona Stadium could climb this list in the near future.

Big changes are coming to Casino Del Sol Stadium! 🚧@MackenzieHamil8 checks in on a couple of the major projects currently in progress! pic.twitter.com/gLaBQMAspe — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) July 2, 2026

No. 3: McLane Stadium (Baylor)

There are not too many stadiums in college football that have a prettier view than McLane Stadium. Sitting right on the Brazos River, Baylor's home combines modern amenities with one of the best views in the game. Despite being one of the smallest stadiums, holding just over 45,000 fans, it still gets loud as the noise really has nowhere to escape.

Game day in Waco has become an event in its own right. From the famous "sailgating" on the Brazos to the unique Baylor Line, where students storm the field at the beginning, McLane Stadium provides an excellent atmosphere for rivalry games and big matchups.

The close proximity to Fort Worth also makes this one of the easiest road trips for the Frogs and their fans. While their rivalry adds plenty of emotion, the stadium itself is a solid experience. I'm not the biggest fan of the looks of the stadium, as it looks like a mixture of a toilet seat and an old coliseum, but once you're inside, the experience completely changes.

The overhanging upper deck provides much-needed shade from the Texas sun during those early-season games. And, unlike many stadiums that banish visiting fans to the highest, farthest corner, Baylor's stadium does not have a bad seat in the house.

Fun fact: TCU specifically built its video board larger than Baylor's. During the 2019 renovations to Amon G. Carter Stadium, TCU measured Baylor's video board at McLane Stadium and sized theirs to be wider to claim another advantage over their big rivals. The "one inch bigger than Baylor's" version of this story has circulated widely on social media as a piece of Big 12 rivalry lore.

To be fare, Baylor didn't stay behind. In 2024 Baylor added, what they call, "the largest backside video board in the country" adding 38 feet by 80 feet.

80 DAYS UNTIL COLLEGE FOOTBALL RETURNS!



Stadium 80: McLANE STADIUM, home of the Baylor Bears.



I’m actually pretty fond of McLane and its great location right off the Brazos River. One issue, there’s little air circulation in the bowl.



Baylor’s athletic campus is absolutely… pic.twitter.com/Q9M5bNBshE — Road to CFB (@roadtocfb) June 10, 2026

No. 2: Acrisure Bounce House (UCF)

There may not be a more unique stadium in the Big 12 than UCF's Acrisure Bounce House. The stadium is getting a $100 million renovation and facelift, which is why this stadium is climbing the list. The Bounce House currently holds just over 44,000 fans, making it one of the smaller stadiums in the conference, but its unique design creates an atmosphere that feels much bigger than its capacity.

The stadium captured its nickname because the steeply designed stands can actually be felt shaking during big games as fans jump together. Whether the structure truly "bounces" or not, the atmosphere is certainly unique, and it has a great name to go along with it.

UCF's crowd also brings a solid amount of energy, especially for big games and late kickoffs. The combination of the stadium being in Florida, loud crowds, and one of the best campuses makes this one of the best road trips in the Big 12.

TCU to play in Orlando early in the season | UCF Athletics

No. 1: Galaxy Stadium (Texas Tech)

The stadium was recently renamed from Jones AT&T Stadium to Jones Galaxy Stadium. The stadium underwent a massive $242 million renovation project that has transformed the home of the Red Raiders, adding upgraded premium seating, improved fan amenities, and modern updates throughout. The stadium currently holds just over 60,000 fans, making it one of the larger venues in the Big 12.

Lubbock is a true college town, and it offers one of the best experiences for a football game. No road venue on TCU's schedule this season matches the atmosphere of Texas Tech's Galaxy Stadium.

Lubbock tends to be one of the toughest places to play in the Big 12, even more so now that they have re-emerged as one of the top teams in the conference. When the Red Raiders are winning, this stadium can be the loudest environment in the Big 12.

Their traditions only add to the ranking. From the Masked Rider leading the team out onto the field to thousands of tortillas flying through the air before kick-off, Texas Tech built one of college football's most recognizable traditions. The Big 12's decision to prohibit tortilla throwing stripped away a tradition that made Lubbock unique. Rivalries aside, college football is better when it embraces the traditions that make each venue different.

With TCU set to visit on Thanksgiving, the stakes will be high. Late-season matchups often become really intense, which should set up an electric atmosphere in Lubbock.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Texas Tech has agreed to a new deal with Galaxy to rename their stadium to “Galaxy Stadium” starting this season.



The agreement is for $75 million over 15 years pic.twitter.com/d1KjGLR4bV — Life and Football (@LifeandBall) July 17, 2026

Each of these four stadiums offers something different, whether it's jaw-dropping scenery, a modern feel, or a crowd capable of changing games. For TCU, navigating these environments will be just as important as matching up with the talent on the field. Horned Frog fans traveling with the Frogs in 2026 will have the chance to experience some of the best and most memorable venues, but if there's one road trip that stands above the rest, it's Lubbock. It's not a terrible drive, and between the atmosphere, traditions, and potential conference standings and implications, Galaxy Stadium earns the top spot on this list.

Which Big 12 Road Trip Are You Most Looking Forward to This Season?

Every fan values something different. Maybe it's the atmosphere, the traditions, the scenery, or the rivalry. Did I get the rankings right? Who does your team play on the road in 2026? Share your rankings in the comments and tell us which Big 12 road trip every fan should experience at least once.

Safe travels, and Go Frogs!