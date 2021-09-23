Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 3

After Week 3, there was not too much change at the top or bottom of the rankings, but there was some shuffling in the middle. Here is a look at how the Big 12 teams rank:

10. Kansas, 1-2 (Last week: #10)

Lost to Baylor, 45-7

It’s Kansas. And they played Baylor. This week they play at Duke. It will be a long season for the Jayhawks

9. Texas Tech, 3-0 (Last week: #9)

Beat Florida International, 54-21

Yes! They are 3-0 and their fans think they deserve more respect in our rankings. This week, they go to Austin to start conference play. Beat Texas and you will absolutely move up in this ranking. Good to see the Sonny Cumbie offense woke up last week. Now just keep that up against the Longhorns.

8. Baylor, 3-0 (Last week: #8)

Beat Kansas, 45-7

They beat Kansas. Wake us when it is time to be impressed. The Bears have had a rather easy start to the season. Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones come to Waco this week. Brock Purdy and the team should get the job done, and Baylor can only hope to remain in this position next week.

7. Texas, 2-1 (Last week: #6)

Beat Rice, 58-0

After the humiliating defeat in Fayetteville the week before, the Longhorns got the job done against their former Southwest Conference foe from Houston. Is Texas back? Only time will tell. They are in for a tough stretch, hosting what could be an explosive Red Raiders offense, followed by a trip to Fort Worth, then on to the matchup with Oklahoma. If they can survive that gauntlet, then look for them to advance. Otherwise, they could still drop a couple of slots in the weeks ahead.

6. West Virginia, 2-1 (Last week: #8)

Beat #15 Virginia Tech, 27-21

The Mountaineers had the most impressive Big 12 win last week, defeating Virginia Tech and winning the Black Diamond Trophy. They travel to Norman this week to face an Oklahoma team, who despite still being ranked #1 in our poll, has not looked as dominant as projected. A win this week for the ‘Eers would give them a huge boost moving into the remainder of conference play.

5. Oklahoma State, 3-0 (Last week: #5)

Beat Boise State, 21-20

The Pokes had a great win on the blue turf in Boise. Frogs fans know that it’s not easy there. And just like 10 years ago, it came down Boise missing a field goal at the end of the game. However, the Pokes struggled in their earlier victories. K-State comes to town this week. OSU always plays conference games well at Boone Pickens. K-State is ranked in one poll; OSU is ranked in the other. Should be a good game.

4. #25 Kansas State, 3-0 (Last week: #4)

Beat Nevada, 38-17

The Wildcats beat UNLV last week, which was enough for them to debut in the AP Top 25. They travel to Stillwater for their first true road game of the season. Those OSU fans who like to beat the endzone wall will be bringing the noise. K-State could be in for a tough day. But if they win, watch them climb in both polls and perhaps here as well.

3. #14 Iowa State, 2-1 (Last week: #3)

Beat UNLV 48-3

After losing the CyHawk game, they traveled to Vegas and got to play in the fancy new NFL stadium. The Cyclones gave all those fans who made the trek a great game. They travel this week to that school in Waco. Should give them a win, and ISU stays in the hunt as a Big 12 Championship Game contender.

2. TCU, 2-0 (Last week: #2)

Bye

It is the Battle for the Iron Skillet. Bring on SMU. Hopefully the week off gave the team time to get some players healthy, time to work on issues in the secondary, and time to remember what it’s like to be in possession of the skillet. A win over SMU and a West Virginia win, might just move the Horned Frogs up a spot next week.

1. #4 Oklahoma, 3-0 (Last week: #1)

Beat Nebraska, 23-16

Sure, they beat their former Big 12/Big Eight foe in the 50th-anniversary celebration of the “Game of the Century.” But Oklahoma looked vulnerable. The Sooners did not beat Nebraska. Nebraska beat themselves with too many penalties and turnovers. Change a few of those, and there could have been a different outcome. Oklahoma gets the benefit of the doubt for now, but if they stumble, look for them to move down in the weeks ahead.

How do other FanNations rank the Big 12? Check them out here:

Texas FanNation

West Virginia FanNation

Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing all ten of the schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.