First Look: SMU Mustangs

Frogs Look to Take on SMU after the Bye Week. The last time the Frogs played for the Iron Skillet was in 2019. In that game, SMU held on to beat then #25 TCU 41-38 to take home the skillet after having lost it seven straight years. The Frogs want that Iron Skillet back where it belongs – in The Fort.

Bring on the Battle of the Iron Skillet. The TCU Horned Frogs look to renew the crosstown rivalry, next week, as they host the SMU Mustangs on Saturday, September 25 at 11 a.m.

The Frogs had beaten the ponies seven straight seasons between 2012 and 2018. The Iron Skillet had found it’s home in Cowtown. Then came the 2019 game. SMU strolled into The Carter in their new “Dallas” unis and decided it was their year. The Ponies scored first and had a 15-0 lead in the 1st quarter. They held that lead the entire game, and SMU held on to win 41-38.

Frog fans were very disappointed. To lose at home is one thing. To lose at home to SMU, stings. The Iron Skillet went back to Dallas. “We will get it back next year,” was the sentiment of Frog fans. Then the world changed. Hello pandemic. Would there be a 2020 season? Would we play non-conference games or just other Big 12 schools? After months of speculation, yes, there would be football in 2020 and yes, each Big 12 school would play one nonconference game. The TCU vs SMU re-match was scheduled for a Friday night, back in The Carter, on September 11. Then, due to several players testing positive for COVID-19, the game got cancelled and was never re-scheduled that season. So, the Iron Skillet got to stay in Dallas for an extra year. The Frogs want the skillet back where it belongs.

TCU has started the season 2-0. So has SMU. SMU has played two games at home and won easily, beating Abilene Christian 56-9 and the University of North Texas 35-12. All five of their offensive line have returned this season and, in two games, have done well. Ulysses Bentley IV, last year’s American Athletic Conference Co-Rookie of the Year, also returns. Last year, he led the AAC in rushing with 913 yards. He has already had a couple of explosive plays, including an 85-yard run against UNT.

The biggest question coming into the season for the Ponies was who would replace Shane Buechele and his 7.024 passing yards he had the last two seasons under Coach Sonny Dykes. Tanner Mordecai, a fourth-year transfer from the University of Oklahoma, looks to continue where Buechele’s college career ended. In the first two games, Mordecai has completed 45 passes in 63 attempts for 628 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. His QB Rating currently sits at an unbelievable 206.4. He has thrown plenty of long balls in the two games with at least seven for 30 yards or more.

Given the struggles TCU’s secondary had with California last week, this could be a major problem for the Frogs. With the bye week this week, Coach Gary Patterson has an opportunity to fix the defense before Mordecai comes to The Carter.

SMU does have a feel-good story on offense in Senior Tight End Grant Calcaterra. In November 2019, after playing for nearly three seasons with the University of Oklahoma, he walked away from football due to multiple concussions. He did not play last year. In fact, he was ready to start a career as an EMT in California. But right before starting that job, he knew he needed to be back playing the sport he loved. Calcaterra’s full story can be found here:

Yes, he has a good story and the Frogs wish him well, but not that well. TCU has work to do. Fix the challenges in the secondary. Get QB Max Duggan better at the long ball. TCU does have bright spots with RB Zach Evans, the current Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, and WR Quentin Johnston. These two have the offensive power to make sure that the Iron Skillet comes back home to Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs currently lead the series 51-41-7. They want to make it 52.