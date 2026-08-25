Can Bill Belichick Turn North Carolina Around in Year 2?

Bill Belichick enters his second season at North Carolina after a disappointing 4-8 debut. The path back to bowl eligibility will not be easy. The Tar Heels face a challenging schedule and have been projected anywhere from three to six games, with one projection placing them 15th in the 17-team ACC.

North Carolina hosts Notre Dame, Miami and Louisville while traveling to Clemson, Pitt, Duke and Virginia. Before any of those games, however, the Tar Heels will open the season against TCU in Dublin, Ireland.

The path to getting to that six-win mark for Belichick will be an uphill climb, but he made some offseason changes to bring success back to the program.

Bobby Petrino Takes Over a Rebuilt North Carolina Offense

Bobby Petrino will call the offense after former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens was fired in December. The Tar Heels decided change was necessary after finishing 131st nationally in total offense. Petrino brings extensive head-coaching experience, including two stints at Louisville, where he compiled a 77-35 record, and four seasons at Arkansas.

North Carolina’s offense will adopt his “run to win” philosophy, insisting on the offense’s ability to run the ball in short-yardage situations. This will be a welcome change as the Tar Heels averaged 105.3 yards per game, ranking 122nd nationally. Overall, the entire offense needs an overhaul as they consistently rank in the hundreds in most offensive categories. Petrino will look to provide a spark to help fix this unit.

Joining Petrino is their recently named starting quarterback, Billy Edwards Jr. Edwards gives North Carolina an experienced veteran at quarterback. Edwards is a sixth-year senior who previously started at Maryland and Wisconsin. After an injury ended his 2025 season early, Edwards Jr. will look to lead the Tar Heels' offense back to being a productive unit. The only question remaining is whether he will remain the starter the whole season. Outside of injury, he beat out Miles O’Neill, redshirt freshman Au’Tori Newkirk, and true freshman Travis Burgess. If the season goes south, will Belichick and Petrino make the change at quarterback?

2025, TCU @ UNC, Bill Belichick sidelines | Tony Beblowki for KillerFrogs.com

North Carolina’s Defensive Front Could Be Its Biggest Strength

Operating under coordinator Steve Belichick, the Tar Heels' strength is in their defensive front. Melkart Abou-Jaoude is the ACC reigning sack leader; he had 10.5 sacks in 2025. Other key additions are transfers Jeylen Harvey from Penn State, Tarvorise Brown from Florida, and Donovan Hoiletter Jr., who will look to steal attention from Abou-Jaoude. Bill Belichick has highlighted the importance of his unit and its ability to absorb blocks and generate pressure without blitzing.

Unlike the defensive line, the linebacker and secondary rooms have been overhauled. Transfers Derek McDonald, Syracuse, and Peyton Seelmann, Richmond, were brought in to help stop the run and play middle coverage. The secondary lost four starters to graduation or transfer; Ade Willie, Michigan State, will be a player to watch, noted for his physical tackling.

The defense will use a toolbox approach, using different fronts and coverages tailored to specific downs and distances. The coaching staff has been preaching a tough and smart identity, but will it come to fruition in 2026?

TCU Opens the 2026 Season Against North Carolina in Dublin

TCU will get the first look at whether Belichick’s offseason overhaul has changed the trajectory of North Carolina football. The Tar Heels that arrive in Dublin will feature a new play caller, a veteran quarterback and a defense built around an experienced front. For the Horned Frogs, Saturday’s opener will provide an immediate test against a UNC team determined to make Year 2 under Belichick look very different from Year 1.

Let us know your thoughts on Killerfrogs.com and follow TCU On SI.com for all TCU news leading up to Kickoff this Saturday.