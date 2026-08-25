Bill Belichick Says North Carolina Is “Night and Day” Different. Here’s What I’ll Be Watching

When TCU and North Carolina meet again in Dublin, most people will spend the week studying Bill Belichick.

They'll break down schemes. They'll compare transfer portal additions. They'll talk about quarterback play, personnel changes, and whether North Carolina has enough talent to look completely different than the team TCU beat 48-14 a year ago.

I'll be watching something else.

I'll be watching the players. Not their forty times. Not their recruiting rankings. Not even necessarily what they're doing between the whistles. I want to see what happens after them.

Who corrects a mistake? Who communicates when something goes wrong and who still sprints toward the football when there's almost no chance he'll make the tackle?

Most importantly, when something starts going wrong, do North Carolina's players look toward the sideline for Belichick to fix it?

Or do they look at each other?

Because to me, that's the difference between a football team that's being coached to a standard and one that has finally taken ownership of it.

Year Two is usually when you start finding out which one you’re developing.

Year One Is About Finding the Line

One of the biggest misconceptions about a legendary coach taking over a program is that Year One is mostly about installing his system.

Obviously, scheme matters, but football players don't arrive on a college campus needing someone to teach them what football is. They've been playing most of their lives.

What they don't know is exactly what this coach expects.

How early is "on time?"

What happens when you're late?

Does every rep really matter?

If I loaf during practice, does anybody actually say something?

Does the head coach mean all those things he talked about in January when you're tired, frustrated, and sitting at 4-6 in November?

TCU vs UNC in Chapel Hill, 2025 | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

Players spend that first year finding the line. Sometimes they intentionally test it. Every player who's been around football long enough knows what I'm talking about.

How serious is he about this?

Can I get away with that?

Does this rule apply to the starting quarterback the same way it applies to the third-team linebacker?

The great coaches eventually give you the answer.

Yes. Every time.

That's when something begins to change. By Year Two, returning players aren't wondering where the line is anymore.

They know.

Now comes the question that determines whether a program ever becomes what the coach wants it to become.

Who protects it?

Eventually, the Players Have to Own the Standard

Most people think the head coach owns the culture.

I don't.

I think he introduces it. He defines it, teaches it, and, most importantly, he holds people accountable to it. Eventually, if the program is going to become great, the coach has to lose ownership of it.

The players have to take it from him.

Imagine a freshman walks into a meeting thirty seconds late. In a program that hasn't gotten there yet, a graduate assistant notices. Maybe the position coach says something. Maybe the word eventually gets back to the head coach.

Now imagine the same freshman walking toward that meeting in a mature program.

He never gets there late. A senior catches him in the hallway and reminds him, "We don't do that here."

Coach never knows. Nobody gets punished and nobody outside the building ever hears about it. I would argue that interaction tells you more about the future of that football program than another five-star commitment ever could.

It tells me the standard doesn't belong to the coaches anymore. The players have taken ownership of it.

That's what I want to know about North Carolina.

In 2005, TCU Learned This Lesson the Hard Way

I learned this lesson the hard way at TCU. In my first season as a starter, we opened against sixth-ranked Oklahoma. Adrian Peterson was the best running back in college football. We were nearly four-touchdown underdogs.

ALL of our 2026 newcomers (freshmen, transfers, coaches, staff) gave a rousing rendition of Riff Ram‼️ pic.twitter.com/CAwAVYYvtc — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) August 23, 2026

You didn't have to convince anybody in our locker room to prepare that week.

Meetings were locked in. Practice had a different intensity. Position groups stayed after. Everybody understood who we were playing and what it would require.

Then we went to Norman and beat them.

The next week we played SMU, except now we were the favorite and things changed.

Not dramatically. That's what makes it dangerous. A little less urgency here and a little less focus there. Maybe the extra work didn't feel quite as necessary.

We walked into Dallas and got beat 21-17.

I hated losing that game.

Looking back, I'm not sure our program becomes what it eventually became without it.

After that game, Coach Patterson didn't have to tell us anymore.

We had lived it.

We understood why the standard couldn't change, according to the opponent. We stopped practicing based on who we were playing and started practicing based on who we wanted to become.

Over the next four years, we won 44 games. Not because Coach Patterson suddenly became smarter after we lost to SMU. Somewhere between the OU win and the SMU loss, his standard stopped being his.

It became ours.

Freshman quarterback Travis Burgess is among the players competing to be a starter for Bill Belichick in the coach's second season with UNC football. There are several key position battles for the Tar Heels. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That’s Why Dublin Fascinates Me.

TCU gave us a pretty clear baseline for North Carolina last year. Belichick's college debut had everything surrounding it. College Game Day. Months of anticipation. A national audience.

Then TCU won 48-14.

North Carolina finished the season 4-8 and missed a bowl for the first time in six years. Five of those losses came by at least 16 points.

That's adversity.

And adversity is where you usually discover who actually owns the standard.

Belichick has described the difference in his program as it enters Year Two as "night and day." He's pointed to having a full offseason and a significantly different roster after the rushed transition into his first season.

Maybe he's right.

I don't have any reason to believe he isn't. I also don't think we're going to find the answer by looking at North Carolina's first offensive formation.

I don't think a new blitz tells us. I don't even think a touchdown tells us.

I think the ten seconds after something goes wrong tells us.

Watch how the defense reacts after the first missed tackle or big play by TCU. Watch the first busted assignment and definitely watch the sideline after a turnover.

Does everybody look toward Belichick?

Or does a veteran grab somebody before a coach ever gets the chance?

That's what Year Two should start looking like. The head coach becomes a little less necessary because the locker room becomes an extension of him and his expectations.

That's when a program becomes dangerous.

So Don't Just Watch Belichick, watch the players.

Watch what happens when momentum belongs to TCU. Those moments aren't going to lead SportsCenter. Most won't appear in the box score. Some won't even make the broadcast replay.

But they'll tell me whether Belichick has built something considerably more important than a new offense or defense.

They'll tell me whether his players have started protecting the standard he started.

That’s the real game inside the game for me in Dublin. The scoreboard will tell us whether North Carolina is a better football team than it was last September.

Later this week, I’ll give you the five things I’ll be watching during the game so you can judge it for yourself.

But when TCU and North Carolina take the field in Dublin, don’t just watch Belichick.

Watch his players. They’ll tell us whether it’s finally becoming his program.