Breaking Down TCU's 3 Toughest Games Of The 2026 Season

The Horned Frogs finished the 2025 season strongly, and momentum is building as TCU shifts focus to the 2026 season. They have now revealed their upcoming 2026 schedule, and their journey begins now!

In my opinion, the Horned Frogs have a very favorable schedule with great potential for TCU to enjoy another solid season. The Horned Frogs will open up their season on a very big stage overseas, as TCU will once again face Bill Belichick and North Carolina in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, on August 29.

There will be many unknowns about this team heading into the first game, as many revolving pieces and new players are coming in to play for Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs. The biggest change will no doubt be the departure of Josh Hoover, which will completely overhaul the offensive scheme. The offense will look completely different, but there is still plenty of reason for optimism, as TCU has filled many of its holes throughout the portal.

Before I break down the three games, here is a look at TCU's 2026 schedule.

The 2026 Schedule (Home Games in Bold)

Aug. 29 – vs. North Carolina (Dublin). Sept. 12 – Grambling State Sept. 19 – Arkansas State. Sept. 26 – at UCF Oct. 3 – BYU Oct. 17 – at Baylor Oct. 24 – West Virginia Oct. 31 – Kansas Nov. 7 – at Arizona. Nov. 14 – Kansas State Nov. 21 – Utah Nov. 28 – at Texas Tech*

TCU’s Three Most Dangerous Games in 2026

1. North Carolina:

Now hear me out before you roll your eyes. I know the Horned Frogs handled North Carolina last season, but there are many changes this time around. Bill Belichick now has a year of experience and has made numerous updates not only to his roster but also to his coaching staff. The biggest addition is Bobby Petrino, who is his new offensive coordinator. Additionally, TCU will undergo a major staff shakeup on offense, as Gordon Sammis has been hired to replace Kendal Briles. The Horned Frogs will also be without their three-year starter, Josh Hoover, who moved on to Indiana. With all the moving parts and the game being overseas, it’s bound to be tricky. That’s why the first game of the season is my top candidate for a trap game.

2. BYU:

Honestly, the Cougars scare me a lot. They are returning a lot of talent, including their young quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and LJ Martin, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. They have already become stronger in the offseason with huge portal additions and a top-25 recruiting class. Kalani Sitake has done a great job with the BYU program, and it only looks to be getting stronger. I do think it will be a winnable game because it's at home. However, this BYU team will be no team to be taken lightly. They are ready to pick up where they left off.

3. Texas Tech:

The Red Raiders should be on everyone’s list, as they are once again looking dangerous. This is really no surprise, as they nearly have unlimited NIL funds to spend thanks to the West Texas oil money. They will be looking to become even stronger and return to the playoffs once again, and TCU could be the only team left in their way, as it is the final game of the season. Texas Tech is looking very dangerous, improving areas that needed to be improved, such as the quarterback position with the pickup of Brendan Sorsby. This is why the reigning Big 12 champs land on my list.

Again, it’s way too early to know exactly how the Horned Frogs—or any college football team—will look in 2026, but it is never too early to begin preparation and take a look at opponents. The Horned Frogs have a very solid schedule, and I truly hope they take advantage of it. However, there are these humps in the way that could make or break their season.

Recommended Articles

Powered by KillerFrogs.com