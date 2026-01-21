TCU's 2026 Football Schedule Filled With Marquee Matchups

All eyes in the college football world have now turned to 2026, with the Big 12 and TCU no exception. The conference announced its schedule for next season, which includes several marquee matchups between top foes within the league.

For the Horned Frogs, several interesting games lie ahead as the team looks to return to the Big 12 Championship Game for the first time since 2022. TCU has not won the conference since the 2014 season and has yet to claim an outright title. That will be something the program, led by Sonny Dykes, will be looking to change moving forward — starting with 2026.

Non-Conference Competition Begins Abroad

TCU Horned Frogs running back Kevorian Barnes (2) scores a touchdown as safety Austin Jordan (1) celebrates and North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (1) defends in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium.

TCU will play the inaugural game of the 2026 college football season when it faces North Carolina and Bill Belichick at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 29. The contest is a rematch from last season that saw the Frogs demolish the Tar Heels in a 48-14 statement victory that turned heads.

After a week off to allow the team some time to rest and recuperate after the long trip overseas, TCU will battle Grambling State on Sept. 12 and Arkansas State on Sept. 19. Both games will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

No game against SMU will be played in 2026, with TCU’s replacement for the Iron Skillet being the matchup with Arkansas State. There is currently no timeline for when the historic rivalry series will continue.

Conference Play Presents Several Key Matchups for the Frogs

TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) carries the ball against the Baylor Bears defense during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

While TCU starts Big 12 competition on the road against UCF on Sept. 26 in the conference opener, five league opponents will visit Amon G. Carter Stadium in 2026, starting with BYU on Oct. 3.

TCU will then take its second bye week of the regular season before making the drive down I-35 to play the hated Baylor Bears. Contrary to other conferences around college football, the Big 12 does not prioritize putting its top-tier rivalry games on the final week of the regular season. Instead, TCU will play its fiercest competitor on Oct. 17 in Waco in what should be a fun matchup between the two schools. Since 2006 — the first time the two schools played in the 21st century — the Horned Frogs hold a 13-5 advantage over the Bears. They will look to extend that dominance in 2026.

The rest of October is rounded out with two home contests against West Virginia on Oct. 24 and Kansas on Oct. 31. The Mountaineers have historically given TCU some trouble, so that will surely be a game to watch no matter each team’s record heading into the week.

Just like 2025, the month of November appears to present some challenges. Arizona, coming off a surprising 9-4 season that saw it beat rival Arizona State in the final week of the year, will be TCU’s next opponent on Nov. 7 as the Frogs make the trip to Tucson. It will be the first time Arizona has hosted TCU as members of the Big 12. Next, Kansas State and Utah come to town on Nov. 14 and Nov. 21. Both games could be crucial in deciding which school plays for a conference title and which does not.

TCU then rounds out the season with a big-time clash against the reigning Big 12 champion Texas Tech Red Raiders on Nov. 28 in Lubbock. The Red Raiders are potent and do not appear to be going anywhere after making the College Football Playoff this past season. TCU last played Texas Tech in 2024 and defeated them in a thrilling 35-34 finish.

