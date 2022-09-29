College Football Week 5 Top Games You Should Watch

Week 4 of the college football season was wild with some big time upsets and shocking endings. Adrian Martinez and the Kansas State Wildcats knocked off No. 6 Oklahoma. The Arkansas Razorbacks lost to Texas A&M off a kick that hit the top of the goal post.

Texas Tech knocked off Texas, and Kansas is still undefeated. Yes, I felt that was worth noting since Kansas hasn't started 4-0 since 2009.

With all that being said, this week's slate has some intriguing matchups.

Let's take a look at the slate for College Football Week 5. All kick times below are listed in Central Time (CT).

Navy vs. Air Force

Saturday, Oct. 1, 11:00 a.m. CBS

This is the first matchup this season between any of the three Armed Force teams, which marks the beginning of the battle for the Commander-In-Chief battle. In the last 10 years, these two teams are knotted up at five a piece. Navy comes in at 1-2 while Air Force comes in at 3-1.

#7 Kentucky vs. #14 Ole Miss

Saturday, Oct. 1, 11:00 a.m., ESPN

This is an exciting SEC matchup and the first time since 1958 where these two teams are ranked when going head-to-head. Ole Miss has one of the best running games in college football and Chris Rodriguez is expected to make his season debut for Kentucky after sitting through a suspension. He had 1,379 yards last season, and the Wildcats will be happy to have him back.

#2 Alabama vs. #20 Arkansas

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Arkansas is coming off a heart breaking loss against Texas A&M while the Crimson Tide are coming off an easy win against Vanderbilt. However, what is intriguing about this matchup is the quarterback play. Bryce Young is arguably the best quarterback in college football, and K.J. Jefferson has been really good with a nine to one touchdown to interception ratio. The Razorbacks haven't defeated the Crimson Tide in 16 years

#9 Oklahoma State vs. #16 Baylor

Saturday Oct. 1, 2:30 p.m., FOX

These are arguably the two best teams in the Big 12. With Oklahoma coming off a loss against Kansas State, this games becomes even more important. The winner of this game could find themselves playing for the Big 12 Championship. This is the first big challenge for the Cowboys, and I'm certain this game will bring the fireworks.

#22 Wake Forest vs. #23 Florida State

Saturday Oct. 1, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Florida State seems to be legitimate this season but this will be a good test against a Wake Forest team who just went toe to toe with Clemson. This game could be a shootout and likely will come down to the very end.

#10 N.C. State vs. #5 Clemson

Saturday Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m., ABC

This matchup could likely have rain playing a factor in this game. The Tigers have had success running the ball this year 4.83 yards per carry. That could help propel Clemson to a win but the Wolfpack are hungry. This is one of the biggest games for them in recent memory. This game will have to be won in the trenches. This could have upset written all over it.

