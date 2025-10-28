Dear TCU Opponent, This Is Where We Say Bye Bye Bye
After months of silence from TCU writing, it seems our very own “SI” Tyler Brown has finally risen from his self-imposed exile—or grave, or whatever you want to call it. Apparently, he’s decided he wants another crack at this whole sports writing thing. He’s rested, recharged, and ready to remind us that even the most loyal fans have their limits.
For those unfamiliar with Tyler Brown, allow me to enlighten you. He’s what we love to call our SI’s SI—Sports Ignoramus. He is our satirist and master of confident uncertainty. His specialty? Sounding absolutely sure about things he may or may not understand, especially when it comes to college sports. He’s made a name for himself delivering bold takes, unapologetic TCU bias, and just enough self-awareness to make it all hilarious. In short, he’s the guy who says what we’re all thinking, just louder, funnier, and with far fewer facts. He definitely does not shy away from his takes.
So without further ado, welcome back, my friend—the guy who’s had my back on just about every take. You have been missed dearly. You’ve returned not with stats or hot takes (for once), but with something far rarer: a love letter—well, more of a roast—to the craziest opponent of them all, BYE week. Consider this a warm welcome back, even if it’s just for one article. I’ve missed his words, his wit, and I’m sure you have too. Tyler Brown’s been taking notes, and once again, he’s got something to say.
Dear BYE,
I’m sure you noticed I have been absent from the discourse this season. If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, consider this a tribute.
Three years in a row I waited for you—in the heat, in the rain, in the cold—and not once could you be bothered to show. Bear in mind the adage about fooling once, twice and the locus of shame—who’s to blame for a third? Me again? Or me, squared? And no the before does it ricochet?
Well, I learned my lesson from you: and all season I’ve thought it prudent not to show up. Not of course for lack of enthusiasm or concern. More simply I learned from you and have applied your greatest insight: you can’t lose if you don’t show.
Genius: Simple. Indubitable.
It’s like an inversion of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin”—only substitute “stop” with “bother.”
So I learned a lesson from you, however begrudgingly. My absence has spared me more than a few near heart attacks and at least two downright disappointments. I grant that I’ve also missed out on some celebratory moments and a lot of fun, but on the whole I’d say I broke even.
And, for once, I never failed on a score prediction.
Thanks for that too.
Woody Allen famously said: “90 percent of success is showing up.”
It is evident the other 10 is not being bothered.
Thanks for that too.
Somewhat sincerely,
SI
P.S., When you actually do decide to show, our Frogs are gonna kick your arse.