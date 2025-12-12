Dykes ‘fundraising’ to keep Josh Hoover in Fort Worth

College football continues to change every day, and it can be tricky for certain programs to fork up as much money as others to retain its key pieces.

Last year, Hoover discussed an offer from the Tennessee Volunteers, but explained how his heart remained in Fort Worth. But with the transfer portal opening up on the other side of the new year, head coach Sonny Dykes has expressed his commitment to keeping Hoover a Horned Frog.

In regard to teams showing interest in Hoover, Dykes said, “They’re coming right now. That’s why I’m fundraising.”

As donors continue to play a more significant role in college football, Dykes says the job of a head coach has changed dramatically. “Back in the old days of college football, it was pretty simple. You had your players, and they were here, and you sat in the room and came up with a game plan. It’s a different world,” Dykes said.

The transfer portal officially opens on January 2 and closes on January 16, 2026. It provides a 15-day window for teams to chase players and convince them to make the switch. For others, it’s a time to hold onto their pieces.

“You’re trying to raise money, which has become a huge part of what I do, just to try and be competitive with what’s going on in college football,” he said. “And retaining players has become critically important to the program. It’s an ever-evolving world.”

Dykes even discussed how he wakes up to several text messages and calls from players’ agents, asking him to take a look at their respective clients ahead of next season. This is yet another reminder of the changing landscape of the game.

Now with the hiring of new offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis from UConn, the Frogs will look to take a significant stride forward in 2026 with a new-look offense. Sammis had been at UConn since the 2022 season and became the interim head coach amid Jim Mora leaving midseason for Colorado State. The Huskies have amassed consecutive nine-win seasons with Sammis as offensive coordinator the last two years.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) will continue their preparation for the 2026 Alamo Bowl against the No. 16 USC Trojans (9-3, 7-2 Big 12). Kickoff is slated for 8:00 p.m. CT on December 30 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

