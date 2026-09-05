Editor’s Note: Jason Phillips is a former TCU and NFL linebacker. This column reflects his perspective based on his experience inside college and professional football locker rooms. The criminal case involving Jacob Fields remains pending, and the allegations and competing accounts discussed below have not been fully resolved.

Football Culture Is Not a Co-Defendant

Football players fight.

I know that is not the cleanest way to begin this conversation, but pretending otherwise would be dishonest.

I have seen fights in high school, college and the NFL. I have been involved in some. Training camp is hot, physical and exhausting. Players are competing for jobs. Tempers flare. Somebody takes exception to a block. Somebody finishes a rep a little too long. A shove becomes another shove, and sometimes punches get thrown.

But everyone who has lived inside a real football locker room also knows there are boundaries.

When I played, once somebody went to the ground, it was over. Once somebody had clearly won, it was over. Teammates stepped in. Leaders separated people. Whatever caused the fight did not change the fact that the person across from you was still your teammate.

That distinction matters as the case involving former TCU safety Jacob Fields continues to develop.

Fields has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury following an Aug. 13 incident involving TCU wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma.

According to the arrest-warrant affidavit, Ezukanma told investigators he had been looking at his phone and did not remember the initial blow. A teammate reportedly told investigators that Fields punched Ezukanma in the forehead and kicked him after he fell to the floor.

Ezukanma reportedly lost consciousness and spent three days in the hospital with a brain bleed.

Fields has not been convicted, and his attorney, Coby DuBose, disputes critical parts of that account. DuBose says the defense does not believe Fields sucker-punched Ezukanma or kicked him after he went down.

He has also accused TCU of withholding evidence and suggested evidence has been destroyed, while saying he sent the university a lengthy evidence-preservation letter.

DuBose says Fields repeatedly complained to coaches about what he considered cheap shots during practice.

I have seen it reported, and it is detailed in the arrest warrant affidavit, that the wide receiver spent days “fighting for his life.” What has not been reported is that the wide receiver and his father posted on Instagram a few days later that he had “barely a scratch.” That… https://t.co/QCJamxGISN pic.twitter.com/kjRzEHMGJd — Coby DuBose | DuBose Defense (@DuBoseDefense) September 2, 2026

TCU disputes that characterization. A source authorized to speak for the program told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that many of the allegations DuBose described had not been reported to coaches before or in the immediate aftermath of the Aug. 13 incident. Athletic director Mike Buddie has said the coaching staff handled the situation appropriately.

Those are allegations from the defense, not established facts. But they are serious enough that they should be tested against the evidence.

What Did TCU Coaches Actually Know?

Those competing accounts lead directly to the question TCU should have to answer.

What did the coaches actually know?

Preserve the evidence. Examine what happened at practice. Determine what coaches were told and when they were told it. If evidence contradicts the affidavit, that matters. If TCU failed to preserve relevant evidence, that matters. If coaches had credible information that Fields presented a specific danger to Ezukanma and ignored clear warnings, that would matter too.

But general training-camp friction is not the same thing as a known, escalating threat.

That distinction cannot get lost.

Conflict Is Part of Training Camp

If someone collected every argument, shove, scuffle and fight from an entire training camp, removed the context and placed it all into a legal document, almost any football program in America could be made to look like a powder keg.

Training camp creates conflict by design. Defensive backs challenge receivers. Receivers block defensive backs. Starters fight to keep their positions while backups fight to take them. Coaches create pressure because games create pressure. They want to see who competes, who responds and who can function when tired, frustrated and uncomfortable.

That does not give players permission to do whatever they want.

It means the existence of conflict, by itself, does not establish that coaches should have anticipated an assault.

Healthy football programs are not places where conflict never occurs. They are places where people understand the limits of that conflict.

So the meaningful question is not simply whether Fields and Ezukanma had been going hard against each other during camp. According to the affidavit, Ezukanma himself told investigators that they had.

The question is whether TCU knew their conflict had crossed from ordinary football tension into a specific safety threat.

DuBose is now arguing that it had. He says Fields complained repeatedly about cheap shots and that coaches had opportunities to intervene before the locker-room incident.

If the evidence supports that account, TCU should answer for it.

But that conclusion requires more than evidence that two players competed aggressively, exchanged words or became frustrated with each other. It requires evidence that the warning signs had become specific enough that coaches reasonably should have understood this was no longer normal football conflict.

Football Teaches Controlled Violence

Football teaches controlled violence.

The word “controlled” matters just as much as “violence.”

Players are taught to strike people between the whistles, finish blocks, run through tackles and play with aggression. They are also taught when to stop. A player cannot hit a quarterback late and blame the physical nature of football. He cannot throw a punch after a play and call it competitiveness.

The game demands aggression. It also demands discipline.

That is why football culture should not become a co-defendant for conduct alleged to have gone far beyond football.

According to the affidavit, Fields later sent Ezukanma messages saying he had made an emotional decision because of how he felt he had played during previous practices. He reportedly expressed regret and offered to pay Ezukanma's hospital bills.

Those messages do not settle the criminal case. DuBose is entitled to challenge the affidavit, the witnesses and every piece of evidence the state relies upon.

But the reported messages are relevant to this conversation because they describe an individual player's emotional decision.

Context can help explain how emotions developed. It does not automatically transfer responsibility for what someone chooses to do with those emotions.

The same distinction should apply to TCU's response.

The university says Fields was suspended the day of the incident and dismissed from the program two days later. This was not a player TCU could dismiss without affecting its football team. Fields had been the Conference USA Co-Defensive Player of the Year at Louisiana Tech and was expected to have an important role in TCU's secondary.

TCU dismissed a player it expected to need.

That matters. It does not earn the university immunity.

TCU's decision to revoke the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's credentials deserved scrutiny. On Sept. 4, TCU Athletics announced that it had fully restored the newspaper's media credentials following what the university described as “productive discussions.”

That resolves the credential dispute. It does not resolve the questions surrounding the locker-room incident.

DuBose's evidence-preservation allegations deserve answers. His claims about what coaches knew deserve investigation. If the facts eventually show that coaches ignored a specific danger, then the program should be accountable for that failure.

Accountability Is Not a Limited Resource

Accountability is not a limited resource.

TCU can be held responsible for anything it mishandled, without automatically becoming responsible for an individual player's alleged actions.

DuBose has every right to investigate what TCU knew, what coaches were told and whether the university preserved evidence. If the facts show TCU failed somewhere along the way, TCU should answer for it.

But those questions are separate from who is responsible for the alleged assault.

Do not confuse the existence of conflict with proof that coaches knew violence was coming.

Do not confuse normal camp tension with a known threat.

And do not use the physical nature of football to normalize conduct that allegedly crossed the boundaries football players understand.

Football creates pressure. Training camp creates conflict.

Neither one makes the decision.