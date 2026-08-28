TCU vs. North Carolina Date, Time and Location

TCU and North Carolina duel in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, August 29. This game is a rematch of last year’s kickoff game, when TCU visited Chapel Hill and defeated the Tar Heels 48-14; however, this year’s game takes place in Dublin, Ireland. Kickoff in Dublin takes place at 5 pm local time. This game will mark the start of Bill Belichick's second season as the North Carolina Head coach.

Where can Watch?

In a world full of different streaming services, sports channels, and pay-per-view channels, the Frogs catch a solid break this week. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Mike Monaco, Jordan Rodgers, and Dana Boyle are on the call. There is no College Gameday this weekend, as it's week zero; however, fans can watch College Football Countdown start at 10 a.m. Eastern. The show features Kevin Nagandhi, Greg McElroy, Jesse Palmer, Booger McFarland, and Pete Thamel. The show will lead directly into TCU and North Carolina.

TCU vs. North Carolina Betting Odds

TCU enters the season opener as a 7.5-point favorite, with the over/under set at 47.5 points. The Horned Frogs are approximately -325 on the moneyline, while North Carolina is +260. Odds are subject to change.

Head Coaches Sonny Dykes and Bill Belichick face off in the rematch of last year's 48-14 TCU Victory. | Getty Images

Why TCU vs. North Carolina Matters

Early-season games can dictate the rest of the season for teams. Both TCU and North Carolina have tough schedules, more so in the case of the Tar Heels as they face Clemson, Notre Dame, Pitt, Duke, Syracuse, Miami, Louisville, Virginia, and N.C. State. TCU's 2026 slate is built with elite Big 12 teams, BYU, Arizona, Utah, and Texas Tech. This game is a must-win for both teams.

Both teams also debut new quarterbacks and offensive coordinators. TCU will debut transfer quarterback Reports from fall camp have been positive about Craig's performance and his development since spring practice. New offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis will be in charge of the offense; it will be interesting to see what start the offense gets in 2026. North Carolina will debut transfer quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. The transfer from Wisconsin is coming off a short 2025 season after an injury and got the starting job just weeks ago. Also new to the program is offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. UNC needed to fix its offense, and head coach Bill Belichick made the change. Petrino’s debut will have a ton of attention.

With two new quarterbacks, two new offensive coordinators and an ocean separating both teams from home, there will be no shortage of unknowns when TCU and North Carolina take the field in Dublin. For the Horned Frogs, Saturday offers an opportunity to begin a highly anticipated 2026 season with a statement win on an international stage.

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