Miles, Suarez Make Triple-Double History

Guard Olivia Miles and forward Marta Suarez rewrote the record books with a pair of triple-doubles as No. 9 TCU women’s basketball (12-0) dominated Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-6) 109-54 on Tuesday.

Miles posted her third-straight triple-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists and became the first player in TCU history to record three triple-doubles. The other triple-doubles came against UTEP on Dec. 6 and Jacksonville on Dec. 14. Miles is now tied for third all-time on the NCAA career triple-double list with nine and one of three players in NCAA history to record three consecutive triple-doubles.

Suarez had 20 points, 10 rebounds, and a career-high 10 assists for her first career triple-double. Miles and Suarez became the second set of teammates in NCAA history to notch triple-doubles in the same game.

Before Miles recorded a triple-double against UTEP, TCU women's basketball had three triple-doubles in program history, with the most recent one occurring in 2011. Miles alone doubled the program's total in the span of three games.

Miles and Suarez spoke their triple-double accomplishments in the postgame, which can be seen in this video:

Miles also kept her NCAA record for consecutive games of 15-points and five-assists to start a season alive at 12.

In addition to setting individual records, TCU claimed the nation's longest active home winning streak at 33 games.

The Horned Frogs had three more players crack double-digit scoring. Guard Donovyn Hunter scored 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting, center Clara Silva chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds, and guard Taylor Bigby added 10 points. Bigby started the game in place of guard Maddie Scherr. Scherr is expected to suit up for the Big 12 Conference opener on Saturday.

Guard Indiya Bowen led Arkansas-Pine Bluff with 18 points.

TCU center Kennedy Basham left the game with an ankle injury near the end of the third quarter after a collision on defense. Her status for Saturday is currently questionable.

The Horned Frogs set the tone early, taking a 25-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. All eight players who checked in scored a field goal that quarter and TCU shot 64% (11-of-17) from the field. Arkansas-Pine Buff made just two field goals on 14 attempts. The Golden Lions shot 36.5% (23-of-63) for the game. TCU has held every opponent this season under 40% shooting from the field.

A 52-22 halftime lead quickly ballooned as TCU shot 66.7% (20-of-30) from the field in the second half and cracked 100 points for the second time this season.

As they have done all season, the Horned Frogs shared the ball well, dishing out 29 assists on 41 made shots. The assists came in an array of ways, including a behind-the-back pass on the baseline from Suarez to Hunter for a lay up and Miles tossing the ball three-quarters of the way up the court to a sprinting Hunter.

The win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff closed out TCU’s home nonconference slate. The Horned Frogs will play another nonconference game in January against Ohio State in the Coretta Scott King Classic.

TCU Head Coach Mark Campbell

Up Next

The Horned Frogs begin conference play Saturday, Dec. 20 against Kansas State.

Recommended Links